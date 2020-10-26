Vice squad

The issue of whether to prohibit smoking on the St. Jo Frontier Casino could be viewed as a test case of which is more addictive: smoking or gambling? We shall soon find out.

What, me worry?

I have finally decided how I need to vote, after listening to all the different debates and all the different political ads. The only rational person to vote for is Alfred E. Neuman. Thank you, and have a “Mad” day.

Don’t pick sides

I was watching that one rally they had, cops for Trump. They’re not supposed to be biased. They’re not supposed to be affiliated with any party.

Sports coverage

I’m still waiting for better sports coverage. When it comes to Monday, absolutely no coverage at all, except for the Chiefs. I hope you’ll change and put some scores in at least.

Another source

I wish the News-Press could find a place to get news other than the Associated Press. I see today, however, the Associated Press has one item that is not degrading on Trump.

Just stay home

When they banned smoking in all the bars, they should not have done that. They ought to lift that ban. If I don’t smoke, I don’t have to go to the bars.

Just stop

No more Ping poll questions. You’ve obviously run out of questions.

Not even close

Trump is just begging for votes now, isn’t he? He’s just a blowhard. He wants to be something he ain’t. He wants to be a Warren Buffett. He’s not in that league.

Traveling man

Just stay in the White House and take care of us Americans. He’s going around the country again. How much does it cost us Americans? We’re paying for this. What’s going on with this guy?

Blue and white

Yes, we are in a fight for the soul of our nation. The only way to save our nation is to vote blue. A blue wave will save our nation. Trump will destroy it.

Loyalty test

I was watching the news where they’re going to confirm their judge for the Supreme Court. If she’s going to be loyal to the Constitution, great. If she’s going to be loyal to Trump, we’re sunk.

Tough questions

On “60 Minutes,” it was ridiculous. Leslie Stahl didn’t interview him. She interrogated him. They have sunk to a new-time low. All the media has. It is ridiculous.

Proud of it

On the news, Biden called us Trump supporters chumps. This is a deplorable and a chump and I’m voting for Trump again. So Mr. Biden, I’m proud to be called a deplorable and a chump. Remember what happened to Hillary? I hope the same thing happens to you.

Just listen

I would encourage everyone to try to be an informed voter. Listen to both CNN and FOX news. They will be very helpful and enlightening to you. Thank you.

Fanning flames

Trump supporters tried to kidnap the Michigan governor and kill her, but they were stopped by our FBI. Trump runs people down all the time. Calls them names, says lock them up.