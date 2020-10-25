Free will

The person who wrote in about socialism being the human attempt to turn government into God couldn’t be farther from the truth. God gives us free will. Socialism is nothing like free will.

Truth, not lies

Donald Trump just can’t handle tough questions so he walks out of a 60 Minutes interview. Just couldn’t get away with his lies. … Truth and honesty should always come from our elected officials, not lies.

Denunciation

Ken Newton must not follow the news, saying the president was slow denouncing white supremacy, because he did denounce it many times. A long time ago. Newton is exposing his bias against the conservatives.

Clear the air

Have they ever considered how many non-smokers would go to the casino if smoking was banned? It might be amazing how much their revenue would go up.

Wear a mask

I want to make a future prediction. I predict there will be less people applying for unemployment benefits and more jobs available to people. Because you can’t really do much to earn money if you’re dead or dying. So while it may be inconvenient, wear your mask.

Still waiting

Trump continued during the last debate to pound on Biden about Obamacare, yet Trump has had four years to tell us his health care plan and we still haven’t heard it.

Caught in lies

Well, Joe Biden got caught in numerous lies during the debate. No less than half a dozen. He must think the American people are morons. Obviously there must be quite a few of them, because they’re going to vote for him.

Just ashamed

Based on the debate performances and all the politicians, I am ashamed to be a citizen of the United States.

Who is that?

I’m getting really tired of CNN using the phrase “white, non-college educated voters.” What’s that supposed to mean? Do they think we’re all stupid?

Familiar problem

I see Iran is in the paper again for tampering with an election. What is this, 1979? Reminiscent of Iran with Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. Sounds a little familiar, doesn’t it?

Taking sides

Joe Biden said America was — past tense — a great idea, but not anymore. Whose side is he on, China? They said on FOX News he was in debt almost a million dollars when he and his son started selling out our country.

Ignoring the problem

It’s amazing how everyone is walking around like nothing is going on, as if COVID-19 doesn’t exist. What’s wrong with people’s mentality in this town?

Soul of the nation

Yes, I urge everyone to vote, but vote informed. For the answers Biden won’t give, they are clearly laid out in the Democratic platform. Read it, research the people and the money behind it all. The socialist, communist, and Marxist influence is real. … Personalities aside, policies will affect generations. We truly are in a fight for the soul of our nation.