One word

The mainstream media is really showing their colors. For the last four years all we have heard is innuendo, anonymous sources and other information that had no bearing in fact and the commentators would say, “Well if this is true, then it’s an impeachable offense” or “He should go to prison for this.” Now the Biden story comes out about how Joe was involved in all kinds of dealings with his son, and not one word from the mainstream media.

Support her

The way Trump talks about that Michigan governor that they were going to kidnap and have a false trial and then execute her, and he’s still running her down and making people mad at her. He should be supporting her. She’s the governor of one of our states.

A real pro

Biden has had 47 years to become a real pro at government corruption. Glad he finally got caught. Trump is not a politician, and one of the few who came to Washington to make a difference rather than getting rich himself.

Running on angry

Trump said he is “running angry.” Try to imagine how long we would put up with a Black man who said he is “running angry.”

Taking over

What we are seeing now in this country is the result of having too many freebies from the government and getting too comfortable with it, not taking care of ourselves, which is our duty. The result is the government takes over completely and they don’t want it taken away. Things will change when the government has complete control. Look out, and don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Sound asleep

The upcoming debates are like watching O.J. Simpson’s trial. You know ahead of time who is going to get the best deal out of it. Anybody who believes these dangerous people has to be brainwashed and asleep at the wheel.

Clinton again

After the initial FBI investigation of the Trump campaign began, their own internal correspondents confirmed that there was no collusion between Trump and Russia, but they continued their illegitimate investigation anyway. The Mueller report confirmed there was no collusion. Now we know Clinton operatives were behind the Russian hoax in an effort to distract from her own illegal activities.

Meet the kettle

Ok, Jimmy Kimmel. I listened to your whole monologue where you criticize Trump, for his rallies among other things. But based on the sound, unless that’s a laugh track and the people in the studio are animatronic dummies, it seems to me you have quite a large audience. I don’t think you get to criticize Trump about his rallies.