Chopping block

My number one question for any political candidate would be how they will deal with the record debts we have now. Our national debt with Trump was a record $1 trillion before COVID hit; now it’s at $3 trillion. If Trump would win, he definitely won’t raise taxes, so look out Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare. All federal government spending will be on the chopping block.

Editor’s note: The numbers you provide seem to be the deficit, which is the difference between government spending and receipts in a given year. The national debt, which reflects accumulated deficits from current and past budgets, is $27 trillion, according to the Treasury Department.

Revenue impact

Does P.J. Kovac realize the loss of revenue to the casino if they ban smoking? Three out of six people in there smoke. If he can’t handle it, he shouldn’t go.

Don’t wimp out

It’s been said in the news that there are a lot of people, especially in the larger metropolitan areas, that are afraid that if the terrorists who have been ravaging the cities and burning and looting and stealing don’t get their way in the next election that this might continue. I hope you people don’t wimp out and give in to blackmail. You need to stand your ground. Vote your heart and your conscience.

The god that failed

The ultimate reason that socialism always fails is that it is the human attempt to turn the government into God. Government and God are best left to the citizens.

Wake up

The lady that President Trump and the Republican Party are wanting to put on the Supreme Court is against the Affordable Care Act, but she’s also voiced opinions of being against the government giving people Social Security and Medicare, which we paid into and worked for our whole lives. … You better wake up and pay attention to who you’re voting for.

Hypocrisy

Isn’t it a little hypocritical for a network like FOX News to make a big deal out of what Jeffrey Toobin allegedly did? The network’s founder covered up the abuse of female employees by male correspondents.

A farce

This local Ping poll is the biggest farce there ever was. “Do you support Mike Parson or Nicole Galloway for Missouri governor?” and Galloway is at 69%. There’s no way on God’s green earth that’s what it is here in St. Joe. I guarantee you got people voting 15 or 16 times for Galloway. And she’s just a miniature Kamala Harris.

Editor’s note: We’ve never claimed that those polls provide a statistical sampling within a certain margin of error. They merely give a snapshot of the views of those who choose to participate online.

Enjoy the silence

The most effective debate format for these two candidates would be to mute both mics for the full 90 minutes.