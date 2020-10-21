Divided nation

One person claimed that Democrats are the source of division in this country. That is false. The police and the Trump administration’s lack of racial justice is the source of the division.

Up in smoke

I want to show support for the employees at the Frontier Casino who are having trouble making ends meet. Many of these people rely on tips, and I feel like the smoking ban is affecting their livelihood. I just think to run casinos the way they do in Kansas City is not the proper thing to do in St. Joseph. It’s a smaller community. It’s hurting the residents of St. Joe, especially those employees. I’m not a smoker but I am against it. I wish that P.J. Kovac would reconsider and do the right thing for St. Joseph.

Editor’s note: It’s not just up to P.J. Kovac. The entire council will vote on the matter.

Hugs aren’t bad

You know, I don’t know how childish our politicians can get, but it doesn’t look like they’re going to stop. Now they want to remove Dianne Feinstein from office because she dared to hug a Republican. Come on now, kids. Are you all so childish you’ve forgotten the American people? This isn’t a slug fest for you all to go out there and fight it out. You’re supposed to be taking care of the American people.

Moderates and roadkill

I love it when politicians try to convince people they’re in the middle of the road. You know why that doesn’t happen? If they were in the middle of the road, they’d get run over. But they want you to think they’re in the middle.

Glass all empty

You know what I’d like to find in St. Joe? Integrity, honesty, people that fear God, people who actually care about other peoples’ lives. But this town has never had that, and it never will. I’ve lived here 50 years and this town has gone nowhere. In fact, it’s worse now than it ever has been.

Fauci earns our trust

President Trump has insulted our most revered infectious disease expert, Dr. Fauci. He has called Fauci a disaster. Fauci has saved countless lived and served four presidents at the highest level. One of the most revered men in the world, Fauci always tells the medical science truth. Every other sentence out of Trump’s mouth is a lie.

Secret plans

I wonder what the Democrats’ plans are to get rid of Joe Biden if he is elected president. It is a certainty.

Stimulus politics

Do you think Pelosi is trying to get them to trade the Supreme Court nominee for the stimulus package? I wouldn’t put it past her.

No clue

Joe Biden no more knows what he is doing than I am flying a jet to New York. People have no clue what the Democrats have in store for us. It won’t be good, and they are just laughing their heads off at us for being so dumb.