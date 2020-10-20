Causes of death
The paper said Buchanan County now has 41 deaths from COVID-19. Please explain to the people how many of these deaths were actually caused by COVID-19.
Editor’s note: People tend to not die of one single thing. A death certificate lists an immediate factor causing death and three others leading up to it. But physicians say in many of the deaths attributed to coronavirus, the person would be alive right now if not for COVID-19.
Risk and gain
The Democratic corruption never ends. Joe Biden cares more about his own personal welfare than the welfare of the United States of America. He put our country at risk and leveraged it for personal gain.
History repeats
I just watched six hours on the History Channel about JP Morgan, Andrew Carnegie and JD Rockefeller on how they became the richest people in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Great history lesson. It’s amazing how some of these men tried to control the country just like Facebook, Twitter and Google are trying to control our country today. Very scary.
Paperwork, please
Hoping when all the grumpy old baby boomers are gone a new rule will be all candidates for president must submit all transcripts, all tax records, all medical records and at least three psychologicals before being allowed on the ballot.
Deserving target
A letter writer said that before the last election, Obama and Biden colluded with the Justice Department to spy on the Trump campaign. But Donald Trump Jr. and campaign manager Paul Manafort were meeting with people connected to the Russian government about helping Trump. They deserve getting spied on.
Bills and bills
Referencing the article on utility bills: Apparently the U.S. Energy Information Administration is sadly misinformed. They state the average cost of sewer water runs about $55. Our sewer alone exceeds $60 a month. So where are they coming up with this?
Editor’s note: The St. Joseph metropolitan statistical area includes a four-county region, so St. Joseph’s numbers would have been averaged with surrounding communities to get a final figure that is reflective of a larger area, not just the city limits of St. Joseph.
Rule of three
I’m calling about the Weekender paper, where they combine Saturday and Sunday’s paper. They did such a good job on that. They ought to combine Monday and Tuesday, and Thursday and Friday and we’d only have three great papers.
Open your eyes
If you don’t believe Facebook is liberal, you just watch who they are blocking and who they are protecting. Maybe you’ll see something. Open your eyes, people.
I’m guessing the thought of hiring Rudy is being second guessed about now. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Why? Because the ACTOR from 'Borat' and (your fave 'Bruno')tried to 'set him up' the same way he years ago did to Ron Paul..? You sure do love to side with the scum of this Earth... [beam][lol][tongue_smile][wink]
Never watched Borat. Don’t know who Bruno is. I do know Rudy appears to be a perv.
You're lying. It's like breathing for you. [whistling][cool]
I have friends who live in San Francisco and Houston who can testify to the fact that people are leaving theses cities in droves because of the liberals who are running their cities into financial disaster. Pelosi wont pass the stimulus bill for several reasons ,
number 1 is she doesn"t want Trump to have any credit for it
number 2 It"s loaded with money for her pet projects including bailing out her home state of California plus other financially strapped liberal states and cities, Number 3 She likes wielding power but only if it fits her party"s agenda!
So pelosi is the reason California isn’t doing well?
Newsome also...
number one.. CORRECT
number two.. CORRECT
number three.. CORRECT
Biden Campaign Operative, Texas State Senator Accused of ... thetexan.news › biden-campaign-operative-texas-state-s... Sep 28, 2020 — Another individual named is Dallas Jones, a political operative ... warn that voter fraud will compound along with a mail-in voting expansion. Private eyes believably attest to Democratic voting fraud in ... www.washingtonexaminer.com › opinion › private-eye... Sep 29, 2020 — Fresh on the heels of Monday's report detailing alleged illegal vote ... say is a large, illegal vote-harvesting scheme run in part by Dallas Jones, ... Affidavits Allege Democrat Officials Planning Colossal Illegal ... texasscorecard.com › local › affidavits-allege-democrat... Sep 28, 2020 — Dallas Jones has notably been hired by Joe Biden's presidential campaign ... for their preferred candidate and forge the signature of the “voter. Alleged Voter Ballot Harvesting Goes all the Way to the Top in ... www.katychristianmagazine.com › 2020/10/01 › allege... Oct 1, 2020 — They didn't want to investigate voter fraud, because they didn't want to find it,” ... But according to both Marler and Aguirre, Dallas Jones and his ... [huh]
Poll-watcher: 'Huge Democrat-run Voter Fraud Ring in Houston, TX- FBI has investigated/interrogated Dallas Jones, political director for Joe Biden Campaign using 'Drive-thru voting' as well as other scams... [whistling][whistling][whistling]
Houston is a snakepit !!!
Risk and gain--The FBI has Hunter Biden's computer. It is reported that it contains zero Russian disinformation. It may be after the election, but we will eventually hear the truth.
Reported by who?
History repeats---You are talking about "revisionist" history. Very often the authors skew the "history" to fit their own political bias. Read some of the revisionist textbooks in our schools. You'll find it enlightening.
Which “revisionist textbooks?” Can you name them?? Have you read them?
'Aj's Revisionist Guide to History & Skewed Account of Current Events' [beam][lol][tongue_smile]
“Aj’s guide....?” You’ve done it again. How is it that you’re so masterful in your comebacks? I mean, this one has me wanting to return to bed for the day and pull the covers up over my head in the shame that you’ve exposed. You’re an absolute genius! Your comebacks and posts are absolutely killing it! We’re in awe.
Thanks Aj- You finally said something TRUE! [cool][thumbup]
You bet, buddy! You’re impressive!
Thanks! [cool] I'm glad you finally pulled your head out of your arse..! [beam][thumbup]
How about this, give us an example of revisionist history being taught in our schools.
Paperwork, please. People of wealth are audited every year by the IRS (that is vetting) over their tax returns and therefore their financial records, so that is already happening. The Legislature is involved in setting up the tax exemptions, etc. You have to remember that, being wealthy, they are not going to eliminate deductions they themselves use---and are available to all of us if we qualify. Each political party is responsible for vetting their own candidates--and the media is certainly doing their own investigations. This "grumpy" baby-boomer suggests you do your homework.
Apparently Leslie Stahl turned out to be too much for beta male, snowflake Trump as he walked out of an interview. That’ll be some interesting TV. Probably had to go check out the balance in his secret Chinese bank account.
heresay...
truth is, the Leslie Stahl was running late and Trump had to move on to another appointment. I agree, ditch the bi*ch
Open you eyes---the bias is obvious to anyone with an open mind.
Deserving target: Caller, have you heard of a thing called the "Mueller Report"? You might want to read it before making such accusations. "No collusion".
The mueller report said no such thing. Try again.
The Mueller coven, early on in their report, page 10 or so, stated they found the word "collusion" too nebulous in meaning to use in their investigation. Instead they would use the the word "coordination" in their findings. A few paragraphs later the report states no instances of "coordination" were found between Russian operatives and the Trump campaign.
As a matter of fact, this appears on page 2. No coordination. However, anyone with an understanding of the word “collude” or its various conjugated forms, can clearly read that the Trump campaign and Russians colluded often. Cult45 members also ignore the reports findings on obstruction. But that’s ok. People who don’t worship him are clear minded enough to know what it says
No amount of conjurin' or conflatin' or confusin' of the facts will change the conclusion of the Mueller report. After expending $35 million, 80 to 100 man-years of FBI agent investigative time and unreported billable hours of a dozen elite, high-paid, cream of the scum leftists attorneys not a single instance of coordination, cooperation, collusion, name it what you will, was found to have occurred between any member of the Trump election team and any Russian operative, not a one.
You’re right. But there was plenty of evidence and discussion about obstruction. Quite plain to see.
Open your eyes...how about “open you wallet?” Start your own social media platform and let whoever you want in there. Facebook is a private company. They can do what they want. Funny how people want to regulate a business when it goes against their worldview, especially people who traditionally value private choices.
Backpage was a private entity...
Missouri is shutting down massage parlors.. private businesses... so your insistence that private companies can do what they want, is utterly STUPID. (wrong once AGAIN)
and NO, they cannot do all that they want
Facebook is a trash can in my opinion.
Deserving target...Trump has made the claim since his “perfect phone call” to Ukraine that a President has the right and responsibility to gather information to investigate corruption. That’s good for everybody but him. And yet again, it turns out that the “Obamagate” story had no substance behind it.
Paperwork, please...sadly, the circus of a presidency that is the Trump presidency has made many people feel the same. However, it’s a bad idea. Understandable, but ultimately bad. Trump was elected by people who were angry and needing to feel like victims. The nodded in unison to his claim of a “war on Xmas” when there was no such war. “We can say Merry Xmas again” got his people jumping for joy despite the fact we could always say those words. A wall was supposed to fix our nation. Having those crazy Mexicans pay for it energized their feelings that brown people should be responsible for our border energized them. Now the wall is but a sad reminder of a broken promise. “Banning China” didn’t stop the spread of a disease because he didn’t really ban travel from places where the disease was happening. He only banned Chinese people. Not all travelers from China.
Trumpism is built on victimhood. Plain and simple. Their tangerine messiah has let them down.
I voted for Trump because I didn't like O-BUMmer's policies.. PERIOD
History repeats...how are those companies trying to control the country? It’s very easy to avoid any dealings with those companies. They don’t monopolize any necessary aspect of anyone’s life. Why are right wingers so interested in being victims? Good grief.
Risk and gain...except his gain never happened. Cult45 members tend to forget that Biden has released his tax returns and there is nothing out of place. The Republican led senate also has investigated Biden and his son and found nothing there. This issue with a laptop is the biggest joke going. Nobody cares but the most hardcore Flavor-aid drinking Cult45 members. It’s revelation hasn’t resulted in any indictments or arrests. And remember, the FBI supposedly has had this for months. The Inspector General’s report came up empty. The unmasking investigation came up empty. They investigated Hilary and that came up empty. The Durham report is not finding anything even though they were desperately trying to make it the big October Surprise. All these investigations and there’s nothing there. Yet Trump orders the DOJ to arrest his political rivals. He’s a khaki suit away from making us a 3rd world banana republic.
Causes of death....this is really scientific, so hold on. 41 people contracted the deadly covid 19 virus and they died. That’s how. Now, get your ignorant self down to vote for Trump. We know you’re gonna.
MOST of the deaths were health issues compounded by the virus... most would have died soon anyway
kinda funny, EVERYONE in the world is ignorant, except AJ.. but guess he feels "ignorant" would never ever apply to him... he's totally incoherent..
Aj WILLINGLY serves Belial. She/he's a 300 lb. troll living in her mom's basement, making $12/hr. for posting lies against America for George Soros front-organization... The only job it could get... [tongue_smile][whistling]
MMA Fighter Jorge Mas_vidal likened Trump to the "head coach" of a Pro NFL team. "Before the global pandemic, we were winning Super Bowls, and when you're winning Super Bowls, you don't fire the coach. It doesn't matter if you don't like the plays he runs, the players he puts on the field, or what he says on Twitter.
You sure as hades don't replace him for another coach that's been in the business for 47 years at every level and never won an eff'ing game," he said.[cool][lol][thumbup][thumbup][beam]
Masvidal has been punched in the head too many times. But, Trump has his endorsement and the ever so desired “washed up rapper” endorsement from .50 Cent. Couple that with Hollywood “A-listers” like Chachi and Jon Voight and it’s a veritable juggernaut of entertainment industry support.
Aj has been punched in the head too many times. [tongue_smile][whistling][lol][tongue_smile]
Whew! You sure burned me. Oh my. Your rapier wit is just devastating to my psyche.
You are a child. [cool][whistling][tongue_smile]
lmaooooooo THAT'S hilarious
.. someone needs to....umm nvm
