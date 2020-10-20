Causes of death

The paper said Buchanan County now has 41 deaths from COVID-19. Please explain to the people how many of these deaths were actually caused by COVID-19.

Editor’s note: People tend to not die of one single thing. A death certificate lists an immediate factor causing death and three others leading up to it. But physicians say in many of the deaths attributed to coronavirus, the person would be alive right now if not for COVID-19.

Risk and gain

The Democratic corruption never ends. Joe Biden cares more about his own personal welfare than the welfare of the United States of America. He put our country at risk and leveraged it for personal gain.

History repeats

I just watched six hours on the History Channel about JP Morgan, Andrew Carnegie and JD Rockefeller on how they became the richest people in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Great history lesson. It’s amazing how some of these men tried to control the country just like Facebook, Twitter and Google are trying to control our country today. Very scary.

Paperwork, please

Hoping when all the grumpy old baby boomers are gone a new rule will be all candidates for president must submit all transcripts, all tax records, all medical records and at least three psychologicals before being allowed on the ballot.

Deserving target

A letter writer said that before the last election, Obama and Biden colluded with the Justice Department to spy on the Trump campaign. But Donald Trump Jr. and campaign manager Paul Manafort were meeting with people connected to the Russian government about helping Trump. They deserve getting spied on.

Bills and bills

Referencing the article on utility bills: Apparently the U.S. Energy Information Administration is sadly misinformed. They state the average cost of sewer water runs about $55. Our sewer alone exceeds $60 a month. So where are they coming up with this?

Editor’s note: The St. Joseph metropolitan statistical area includes a four-county region, so St. Joseph’s numbers would have been averaged with surrounding communities to get a final figure that is reflective of a larger area, not just the city limits of St. Joseph.

Rule of three

I’m calling about the Weekender paper, where they combine Saturday and Sunday’s paper. They did such a good job on that. They ought to combine Monday and Tuesday, and Thursday and Friday and we’d only have three great papers.

Open your eyes

If you don’t believe Facebook is liberal, you just watch who they are blocking and who they are protecting. Maybe you’ll see something. Open your eyes, people.