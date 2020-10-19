Eight is enough

I see they’re going to try to get term limits proposed. They should have already been anyway. If these politicians haven’t filled their pockets in eight years in office, they never will. I call them bribes; politicians call them campaign contributions.

Lot of nothing

I think the new papers on Saturday is a whole lot of nothing. You think people around here care about all that other stuff? It’s a waste, to me.

People decide

It’s unconscionable what Big Tech and the mainstream media are doing on this Joe Biden story. They say they can’t let it stay on their platforms or the media can’t report on it because “it’s not verified.” For four years they’ve run unverified stories. This is more verified than anything relating to the Trump-Russia hoax. Print the story and let the people decide.

Common occurrence

Once again, the Biden-Harris ticket is trying to lie about what’s going on with this Amy Barrett situation. They say it’s unconstitutional and it’s never happened before. Oh no. Twenty times this has happened in an election year, and 17 times they were confirmed. The only times they weren’t confirmed is when they are not with the party in power.

Double puzzle

I like the Weekender but I wish you would double up on the puzzles. One for Saturday, and one for Sunday.

Silence is golden

The ability to speak several languages is a great asset; but the ability to keep your mouth shut in any language is priceless.

More limits

Friday’s paper talked about term limits and how they are important, but the problem is, where we really need term limits is on our senators.

Barrel of snakes

I think we’ve got some Democrats out there who are voting for Biden who don’t know anything about communism, and before they vote for him they better read up on it. Because if he gets in, that’s what we’ll have. This world will turn completely around. Biden and the Democratic Party are all more crooked than a barrel full of snakes.

Show of weakness

In 2016, the far-left couldn’t get Hillary elected, so now they’re trying to pull a switch. If Biden gets elected, he’s going to step down and let Harris take over. If that happens, it’s just going to be a show of weakness to the rest of the countries in the world. They’re going to come after the United States, and they’re going to take it over.

Insane in charge

I’m 67 years old, so I’ve seen a little bit of life. But if you’re not a little insane in this world, you’re not going to make it — because the insane are running the asylum.

That’s it?

I was just thinking, we have over 300 million people in this country, and this is the best we can do for presidential candidates? God help us.