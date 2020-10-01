Apology accepted

I was disappointed in Mayor McMurray’s response at the Democratic rally, but I appreciate his honesty about what he said and I do accept his apology.

New moderator

Do you think we could hold a séance and call up P.T. Barnum and have his spirit be the moderator for the presidential and vice presidential debates?

Patriotism

The Pledge of Allegiance does not have anything to do with religion. It is a patriotic display, and should be treated as such.

Answers, problems

I’m a conservative, which means for the most part I am a Republican. I’m not always happy with the Republican Party … but I’d just like to say to all the Democrats out there, Republicans may not be the answer to your problem, but Democrats are the problem.

A little crude

Maybe you don’t like President Trump, but before you get too excited you better think about what he was running against in 2016, and what he’s running against in 2020. Think what we put up with for eight years before he became president. Trump was a little crude and little rambunctious, but he’ll stand up to foreign countries and get something done; he’s not afraid to speak his piece and accomplish something.

Envy of the world

There is no such thing as a perfect country, but I’ll bet if the world were to take a vote, the United States would win unanimously. Why would a caller condemn school children for reciting the Pledge of Allegiance? The pledge unites us as one. Show me a person who does not love his country, and I will show you a traitor.

No justice

Another reason not to say the Pledge of Allegiance is because there’s no such thing as justice for all in this country.

Please stop

When are they ever going to take those stupid Medicare commercials off the television? It’s been going on for a year now and I’m sick of looking at them. I have my health insurance plan, I’m satisfied with it, and I’m not going to change it, so why don’t they just stop the commercials?

Old and new

The Pioneer Loft project seems like a good idea. I think the façade should have a more historical look, a mix of old and new.

Blame China

It’s getting very tiresome listening to everybody blaming everybody else for the cases of COVID rising and people dying. If you want to blame somebody, blame China. That’s where it came from. Not the president, not our City Council. China.

Say it out loud

There is nothing wrong with school children saying the Pledge of Allegiance. I grew up in the school system and we said it every day. I’m proud to say that I said it every day. And whoever that is that called in should be proud that children are still standing up and saying the Pledge of Allegiance. I think it needs to continue.