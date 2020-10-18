Play the part

The low point of the Senate Judiciary hearings concerning the possible confirmation of Amy Barrett to the Supreme Court occurred when Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, without apparent evidence or other reason, asked if Barrett had ever made any unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature. Such rudeness is outrageous and should be beneath a U.S. senator.

Blame time

I get amused at the unemployment figures. I hear several people say they are not going back to work until their stimulus or unemployment checks run out. President Trump, here is another thing that is all your fault.

Wake up

There was a letter to the editor from John Schroeder of Maryville stating he was in Vietnam in 1968 fighting communism and he has a fear that our country could go the same way. I agree with everything he said. The people in this country need to wake up before we end up losing what we’ve got.

Round-tripper

I think the News-Press hit a home run with their weekend edition. It’s the best read I’ve had in years. Thank you!

Back to normal

To the person who griped about the Republican wanting to vote for Biden and called him a fool, this man has the right as an American to vote any way he wants to. And if he chooses to try and lead the Republican Party back to normalcy again, so be it.

Drivers wanted

I see they need more school bus drivers, but the schools shouldn’t even be open.

Details, please

In response to “Whistling Dixie,” can any reader call in and explain exactly what “racist dog whistle” Donald Trump has used?

Clear the air

Hats off to P.J. Kovac for bringing smoking at the casino to attention. We are wearing masks to keep our normal breathing air to ourselves vs. blowing our air and smoke all around others. If people want to go to the casino, they can refrain while they are there. Nonsmoking should be permanent, especially for the employees.

Deep end

In 2015, the media and the deep state covered up the fact that Hillary Clinton was selling her office of Secretary of State to enrich herself and her family. In 2020, the media and the deep state are covering up the fact that Joe Biden and his family have been engaged in illegal activity to enrich themselves. The media and the deep state are not friends of America, and neither is Joe Biden.

Poor people

COVID-19 .... as long as it’s just poor people suffering, those people down at City Hall couldn’t care less.

Puzzled

I was wondering what the roadblock picture had to do with the Census count on the front page of the paper? You guys can do better than that.