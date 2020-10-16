Road repairs

I see they built that $4 million fire station on 22nd Street. How about they redo the road in front of the firehouse up to Pacific Street? You can see rebar sticking up through the concrete. You wouldn’t think that would be good on the new fire trucks.

Avoidance

There is a reason Trump did not want to debate Biden this week. Is it because he is not feeling well, or because he did so poorly in the first one?

Problem of pay

One of the biggest reasons the St. Joe school district can’t find substitute teachers is the low pay of $95 a day. Who’s going to risk their life for $95 a day?

Debt dilemma

Under the Obama administration, the national debt was higher than all previous administrations combined. You call that a fantastic job? I don’t think so.

Editor’s note: Under the presidency of Barack Obama, the national debt grew by $8.3 trillion, which did exceed previous administrations by a large margin. When added together, the accumulated debt of the previous presidents does exceed that recorded under the Obama administration.

Dim stars

One thing of interest regarding the Supreme Court nominee hearings, after listening to some of the conversations and speeches made by many senators without any real, viable questions, one thing is abundantly clear: The nominee is far superior in intelligence to any of the ones asking the questions.

Just the facts

It seems to me that most of the Associated Press stories in the News-Press should be on the editorial page, since they contain so much opinion. A news story should state just the facts. … The main job of free press is to inform the public, not to preach a political position.

Not a care

Trump and his supporters don’t care about people. If they did, they would wear masks. They are spreading the virus and people will die. They’re smart, aren’t they?

Back to school

I say put them all in school. Let them all wear their mask. With home schooling, I know some of them are not doing their lessons. They’re playing on the computer, doing stuff they shouldn’t be doing. Running around outside. Jumping. Put them all in school. Not just a few. If it’s good for one, it’s good for them all. No home schooling.

View of “The View”

OK, Whoopi Goldberg, you are usually the voice of reason on “The View.” To talk about political divisiveness as if you ladies have not done at least part of the stoking of those fires is more than a little hypocritical. Is FOX guilty of it? Yes. Especially Sean Hannity, but you cannot claim no responsibility at all. Is President Trump a less than perfect person? Yes, all of us are. Joe Biden is, but you seem to be willing to overlook his gaffes and missteps.