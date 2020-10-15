Work check

A member of my family recently tested positive for this virus and was quarantined for 14 days. Now they are going back to work, but they aren’t going to do another test. I don’t understand that. He is still tired, and has headaches. You would think they’d check before sending anyone back to work.

Smoky casino

P.J. Kovac should have checked his facts before reporting to the paper. You can go to any casino in Kansas City and smoke. Most of them have partitions put up. He’ll probably get the casino shut down and put a lot of people out of work.

Missouri for Trump

It doesn’t surprise me a bit that the state of Missouri goes out to Donald Trump. I mean Parson’s our governor and McMurray is our mayor. That should tell you their taste in politicians. So why not?

Editor’s note: Mayor Bill McMurray is a Democrat.

Lefty news

The liberal media just got through insinuating the new Supreme Court justice they’re trying to confirm can’t be trusted. You know, I used to watch the news when I was little, and they were all neutral. Nowadays it’s all politicized. The left owns most of the newspapers.

America for sale

If the stories about Joe Biden and his son are true, it shows to the rest of the world that America is for sale to the highest bidder. Is this what you Biden supporters want for our country? You better start thinking about it.

Vote, already

The Senate confirmation hearings for Amy Barrett are a joke. Republicans know they can confirm her by the votes they have in the Senate, and Democrats know they cannot stop it. But instead we have both Republicans and Democrats espousing their personal philosophies. Just do the vote and get it over with. Term limits are so needed.

Football standings

Why don’t you guys start publishing the standings in the football and the results of the divisions and stuff? I haven’t seen it in a month.

Whistling Dixie

When it comes to racist dog whistles, Donald Trump makes George Wallace look like a reasonable person.

FDR’s ghost

In response to a letter to the editor: If FDR was alive today, he wouldn’t be saying, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” He would be shouting, “We have to fear the pandemic, and Trump’s ignorance.”

No party for you

Saw a sign in a yard the other day that said “I may be a Republican, but I’m no fool. Joe Biden 2020.” Well if you feel that way, why don’t you register as a Democrat? Because you are a fool, and the Republican Party doesn’t want you.

Yinka rules

Just to be clear, Yinka Faleti’s campaign position is whatever Jay Ashcroft is for, I am against.