Why wait?

How come so many states are already voting and have been? Why do we have to wait for the voting day, Nov. 3? Why can’t we vote early too?

Editor’s note: You can vote early if you get a mail-in ballot notarized or meet the criteria for voting absentee.

On the run

Trump’s running all over the United States begging for votes when he should be in the White House protecting the American people.

ACA on the ropes

If Missouri Sens. Blunt and Hawley vote to confirm Amy Barrett for the Supreme Court, it will be a vote to take away the affordable health care which is saving thousands of lives. Both senators will not care about the health and safety of the people of Missouri. Just remember, Republicans have voted over 70 times to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

On the rise

I’m the first to admit I know nothing about science, but I am pretty good with statistics, and statistics show that there has been an increase in hospitalizations due to corona since the facemask mandate.

Funny business

Is voting for Joe Biden really a bait-and-switch scheme? Kamala Harris said that when elected “the Harris administration” will do this or that. Biden said Harris will be “ready to be president” on day one. Pelosi wants to change the way the 25th Amendment is done; she says it’s not about Trump. Is it about Biden? If this were to come true, who would be vice president? Just wanted to know.

Super spreaders

I watched President Trump’s political rally in Florida. The crowd was standing side by side, and many were facing each other, but I saw very few masks. Another super-spreader event in the making.

On the mend

There is no way in this world you’re going to convince me that Trump had COVID. I do not believe it. And then all of a sudden he’s cured and he’s healthy, and I don’t believe that. I think it’s a scam.

Reading up on it

Is there anyone at the News-Press that can read? I cannot find any place I can get your address to write you a letter. Everything is a phone call. Doesn’t anybody read anymore?

Editor’s note: If you want to submit a letter to the editor, you may send it to 825 Edmond St., St. Joseph MO, 64501, attention: letters.

Drain the swamp

I see the city’s going to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to drain Corby Pond. Wonder where all that water’s going to go? Will it go down into the city sewers? If so, I think the city should have to pay a sewer fee like we do.

On the fly

It seems reckless for a candidate for secretary of state to be advocating for big changes to voting processes three weeks before the election. Those issues must be determined months earlier, when the Legislature is in session, not on the eve of the election by judges.