Proof positive

The Washington Post is such a dishonest newspaper. They’ll publish an article that suggests Amy Barrett’s children spread COVID-19 in their private school, hoping people won’t read the article and see that both kids have tested negative and never been in contact with the ones who tested positive.

God help us

This election is driving me crazy. I mean both sides are just unbelievable. Either way the election goes, it doesn’t look like it’s gonna get any better. God help this country, no matter who wins.

Up next

I’m a veteran, and my doctor for the past three years has been a germaphobe. He won’t touch his patients. Oh, he’ll use a stethoscope, but he’s not touching you without it. Well, he finally retired. And you know what the sad part is? All of us veterans are worried about what we’re going to get after him.

Wake up

Hey, “Born in Omaha:” Get your facts straight. What do Black people call themselves? African-American. Get the corn out of your ears.

Nothing but excuses

While Ken Newton’s article in the Sunday paper was interesting, I think most of us realize politicians really don’t care what’s in their permanent record, because they always have an excuse for their misdeeds.

Powerball

I wanted to express how good I thought the Weekender newspaper was; however, I figured in Monday’s paper they would list the Powerball and lottery numbers for Saturday’s drawing, but I didn’t see that.

Editor’s note: There are plans to run those numbers in next Monday’s edition. We apologize for the ommission.

Party of one

Opponents of Amendment 3 always claim Clean Missouri had bipartisan support. It seems like it had one Republican supporter, John Danforth, and then a lot of liberal interest groups in favor of it.

Combination

I like the new Weekender. I would also like to say maybe you could consider doing a midweek paper, and combining Tuesday and Wednesday’s edition?

Nice and straight

I have a simple request. Could you at least keep the crossword puzzle out of the folds? Thank you.

Time is up

These hearings will reinforce the feeling that there should be term limits for senators and representatives in our government. Thank you.

Take a look

You people who want to get Trump back in there, you’ll find eventually he’s going to destroy you all. Look what he’s doing now. Quit believing this man and vote for someone who will do something for you.

Do something

If you would have watched the football game in Kansas City, people in the stands take their masks off. People in St. Joe wear them into the stores and then they take them off. Everybody better step up, quit being a chicken and do something about it.