Searching for progress

I’m dying to sit down and ask the City Council and the mayor what their definition of “progress” is. Because this ideology that they have about “cleaning up St. Joe,” they’re doing a terrible job of it. This is a dirty, nasty town. I’ve never seen a town go backward and they call it “progress.”

Who’s the liar?

I know Democrats and liberals think we don’t have any information about the past, but when they say it’s illegal and unconstitutional to put Amy Barrett on the Supreme Court, that is absolutely false. Just like all the other falsehoods they’ve been spreading. Let’s look at the facts and see who the liar is in this case.

No sympathy

I’m calling about the article in The Weekender about the pregnant woman in Kansas City who was arrested. She was violating the law, she was trespassing and she was resisting arrest. She was apparently well along in her third trimester, so what was she doing out at 11:30 at night with a large group of people who were breaking the law out at 36th and Prospect? I’m sorry, I have no sympathy for her, and I worry about the baby.

Big numbers

Everybody is still crying because of how many millions have died of COVID, but people need to realize that if I die in a car crash and I have COVID in my system, they’d count it as a COVID death. These numbers are blown up bigger than they need to be.

Who’s in charge?

Someone in “It’s your call” said that the News-Press is getting more liberal. Now I find out you’re bound to the Associated Press’s idea of what you should do. I didn’t know they ran your paper.

An insult

I appreciate one of the Missouri gubernatorial candidate’s opinion about Amendment 3. It was Jerome Bauer. He said, “To overturn Amendment 3 before it’s even been implemented is an insult to the voters.”

Pack of lies

I see the Democrats are now trying to change the meaning of “packing the court.” Now they’re trying to say “packing the court” is putting your people in. That is not right. That is always done. Packing the court is when you change the number of justices so you can get them to rule the way you want.

Change it

I picked up a Sunday paper and it wound up being The Weekender now. I want it changed back.

Keep it

I thought those were some pretty interesting stories and features in The Weekender.

Fantastic job

It is irrational to think that Obama and Biden didn’t do a fantastic job. They pulled us out of Bush’s terrible financial crisis, created four times more jobs and cut unemployment by 60%. Our country was not divided as it has been under President Trump.