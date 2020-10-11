Temp time

I have a way for the city to make some money. Let’s get these people with temp tags that still say April and May and get them in to get some license plates.

Give and take

I would like to give a message to the Biden people. Any country that is big enough to give you everything you want is also big enough to take it all away from you. You better do some thinking about that.

Mask mandate

If a mask mandate is an infringement of rights, why is controlling a uterus a function of government?

Time to vote

I don’t care if the polls show Biden with a lead over Trump. I’m still going to turn up and vote like the fate of the country is in my hands.

Not Fonda Jane

Jane Fonda, a traitor to our country, is out campaigning with Kamala Harris. In a taped conversation, Fonda said, “COVID is a gift to the Democrat Party.” I don’t consider a virus that has killed over 200,000 people a “gift” to anyone.

Ghost of Khrushchev

Sometime around September of 1959 — you have to be old to remember some of it — Khrushchev made several comments concerning the tug-of-war between the United States and Russia. He boasted that they wouldn’t need to use missiles or rockets or troops, that they could achieve their goal with “creeping socialism,” and that we would topple from the inside. If you’re not familiar with it, you may want to research some of the specifics he listed, but it was “creeping socialism” — far left interests.

Editor’s note: This remains a source of debate to this day. On Sept. 18, 1959, Khrushchev addressed the U.N. General Assembly. A transcript of this speech, and others from 1959, shows no evidence that Khrushchev made the remarks attributed to him regarding the piecemeal adoption of socialism in the United States. Ronald Reagan, a few years later, said that Khrushchev did make those remarks.

All for one

Remember: If Biden gets the presidency, there will be one world government. Do you want that? I don’t want it, and I’m pretty sure you don’t.

Court packing

The biggest threat to our democracy in this presidential election is not Russian interference, but the threat of Biden and Harris changing the makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court. They want to add more judges to the current nine justices. This packing of the Court would upset the checks and balances between the three branches of our federal government, which have been in place since 1789. This is a dangerous idea. Do not vote for them.

A real threat

Is it possible to read about the attempts to kidnap the Democratic governor of Michigan and not appreciate the threat of far-right extremism in the United States? Where is the president in speaking out about this one?