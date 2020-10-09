Teacher pay

I wonder if SJSD is going to add any money to teachers’ salaries to pay for their child care for their kids who are going to be home half the time that they are teaching.

Born in Omaha

Malcolm X wasn’t an African. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska. If you’re going to write stuff, get your facts straight.

How can you?

I don’t understand how anybody could vote for and support Trump and call themselves a Christian. He violates almost every principle in the New Testament of greed, and power and every principle.

Read up

In response to “Tax code coddles the rich,” you need to go to the New York Times article and actually read it word for word, and you will find that Donald Trump paid millions of dollars in taxes. You don’t even know what you’re talking about.

Cost of COVID

To “Not so bad:” A 10-year war in Vietnam cost us almost 59,000 lives. A 10-month domestic war with a virus has cost us 200,000 American lives. Ten years or 10 months, tell me which is not so bad.

Eve of destruction

Joe Biden gets on television and says we must come together as a nation. Well, why didn’t he and Obama bring us together? All he did was make his family members rich — his son, his sister, his brothers. So I’ve got no ears for that man. I don’t see how anyone in their right mind can vote for him. He’s lying to the people, he’s looking them right in the eye and lying and he knows it. He’s not going to do anything for this country but destroy it.

Start at the top

Everybody is hollering “defund the police,” but how about we defund the FBI and CIA? They have lied to the American people. If you’re going to defund anybody, it better be those two.

Tree trimming

Why can’t we get the city to start sending out notices to homeowners to get rid of the tree limbs that hang over our streets? They cause damage when the wind blows, they can cause a wreck. I know something could be done if they’d just get off of their buns.

President please

To the anchor on the KNPG 6 o’ clock news: It’s President Trump, not Mr. Trump.

Upper case

I would like to know why as of late this newspaper capitalizes the word “black.” It doesn’t matter if it’s a Black man or a black car. That doesn’t require capitalization any more than any other color description, whether it’s red, blue, what have you.

Editor’s note: It was a copy style recommendation from the Associated Press that we chose to follow.

Count the kids

Amendment 3 will hurt our communities. Politicians want to rig the system by making us the first state to not count our kids in legislative district maps. Local leaders are already warning about significant revenue losses in our communities if Amendment 3 passes. Please vote no.

Did you pass?

Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It’s an IQ test.