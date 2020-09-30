Admitting a mistake

I’m calling about the mix-up on the wording in ballots that went out to the absentee voters. I want to commend Mary Garvey for at least acknowledging the fact that there was a mistake. It managed to slip by, it’s partially her fault and actually it’s partially the fault of those in Jefferson City. The people who are putting her down ought to at least be glad that she’s willing to admit there is a mistake when most would hide it and blame it on someone else.

Check your facts

It’s hard to take Jane Frick seriously when she gets so many basic facts incorrect in her letters to the editor. Does she know that any lawsuit involving an election issue has to name the secretary of state and that it wasn’t his ballot language but rather that of the Legislature? I would expect more from a university professor, even from such a partisan one.

Be afraid

It was hard to watch Trump’s bullying, mean-spirited and self-centered display in Tuesday night’s debate without being deeply concerned about the future of the country.

Different times

A News-Press editorial is in favor of moving Trump’s court pick forward. I don’t recall that the paper was in favor of moving Obama’s court pick forward so fast four years ago.

Just opinion

The caller that encouraged us to watch Tucker Carlson for the news must have missed the outcome of the lawsuit he was recently involved in. After Fox News lawyers argued that no reasonable person could believe what he was saying, the court ruling noted that he was not stating actual facts in his commentary and it was just a matter of opinion in almost everything he said.

Not so different

Who of you out there, if you had the chance to not pay your taxes, wouldn’t take all the legal deductions and look for all the loopholes? You know darn well every one of you would do anything you could to not have to pay more taxes. Just because Trump has a good lawyer who knows all the loopholes, you want to crucify him. Get real, people. It’s not any different than the rest of us.

Different rules

The last ping poll said “Does Trump’s tax story worry you?” Well, no it don’t, but what gives him the right to pay nothing in federal taxes when normal, law-abiding citizens of America have to pay their fair share?

Do something

Thanks to the Y for not fulfilling its mission to help people in the community. Closing the Downtown location really hurts. The board should be ashamed that they didn’t try to save it, do some fundraisers, something.

Free country

The United States is considered a free country. You cannot be forced to stand, salute, pray or pledge. That’s what free means. Anyone who thinks otherwise is in the wrong country.