A thousand words

Has everyone noticed that the media is still pushing for Biden over Trump? Have you noticed that in any pictures of either one, Trump is always frowning and our good friend Biden has that terrible smirk on his face? In other words, the media tries to show Biden in the best light they can and they try to show Trump as poorly as they can.

No stones

Picking on who lost the race regarding the Buchanan County treasurer election, as the old saying goes, “People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”

A vote on issues

I just discovered I’m a racist. I’ve been watching the national media and reading national stories, and it turns out that because I’m rural, white, and voted for Trump, I must be racist. I’m not, but apparently they think that is the only reason someone would vote for Trump, besides maybe — oh, I don’t know — looking at the issues?

Their own fault

I don’t understand the people in Pennsylvania. Biden said he was going to stop fracking, and that’s where most of them have their jobs. So how are they going to feed their families? If they voted for him and they have no food on their table, it’s their own fault.

The power

It’s really quite simple why the citizens of our nation do not trust the government. It’s because both sides have been caught so many times lying and cheating, and doing things that the little people in this country would go to prison for; it just so happens that they are exempt from that because they have the power.

Wait for veterans

As a veteran, I pay attention to our military people. Do you realize that CNN and ABC have called the race for Biden, and yet our military votes haven’t been counted yet? Imagine that. Well, I guess the soldiers are expendable and we can replace them if they get killed. And they aren’t really in this country so why should their vote matter? That’s the way politicians look at our veterans, and don’t think they don’t.

Like a man

Mr. Trump, if you end up losing, take it like a man. Don’t belittle yourself in front of all of us. Just take your ball and go home. I know you won’t print this though, because you’re a Republican newspaper.

Just getting started

The basic cornerstone in the foundation of our form of government is the guarantee of a free and fair election of our governing representatives. That includes a free and fair counting of the ballots. Without that, we are no different than Russia, China, North Korea, etc. It now appears that the Democrats have usurped that right. This is only the beginning. You haven’t seen anything yet.

Editor’s note: We would point out that the chief elections official in Georgia is a Republican.