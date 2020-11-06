Jump off

I don’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat. Get off the bandwagon. Ever hear of the Lincoln Project? They’re all Republicans. They jumped off because of dysfunctional, dangerous Donald Trump.

Selective memory

Apparently, Mrs. Clinton is like many of us. She has memory problems. She conceded the election to Donald Trump on election night four years ago. Then why did we have to put up with four years of her claiming that she won the election? It’s still up in the air.

Thank you

No matter how hard you try to stay safe or keep your family safe, there’s always going to be that one person out there who doesn’t wear a mask. There’s always going to be that boss at a job who doesn’t care about COVID. There’s always going to be something going on. My family has just been exposed to COVID, and we have done everything in our power to stay safe. To all of you out there who refused to wear a mask, no matter when you walk into a building and it says wear a mask, thank you very much.

Weak mandate

I noticed when I was in voting they didn’t have a mask on. I guess the law only pertains to people who want to keep themselves well. The idiots, the ones who think they are above the law, they ain’t going to do it. You have a mandate, but you don’t follow it.

Before the horse

I see where Donald thinks he already won. They’re still counting. You hear me. They’re still counting. Doesn’t that tell you how dysfunctional he is? I tell you, he’s a dictator. I don’t know if he can get any lower than the bottom of the ocean.

Clinics and alleys

Abortion is still going to go on whether you like it or not. If you don’t want it in the clinic, they’ll have it in the alley.

Highway trouble

It’s funny how the Republicans say the Democrats cause all the trouble. If you watch TV, you’ll see there were two trucks trying to run down a Biden van going down the highway. Well, that’s against the law.

Middle of the week

It’s so nice to have a Wednesday paper again. Let’s keep it up.

Party of exclusion

I would hate to be the official who has to explain how Republicans are the party that builds its electoral success on people not voting, or not having their votes counted. It says a lot, doesn’t it?

We’ll see

Today it’s finally here and now they don’t have enough votes. Well, they better get busy. We’ll see what happens.

Mitch wins again

What in the world is wrong with the people of Kentucky? Moscow Mitch is reelected?

Standing down

I suppose during the riots to come that presumptive President Biden will tell the police to stand down. Let those poor people get their frustration out. Yeah.