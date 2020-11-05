Never forget
We all said we would never forget what happened on 9/11. Some of us have short-term memory loss; the others stuck with it. They will never forget.
Santa’s impact
I wonder how many votes Trump got by telling voters that Biden would take away Santa Claus.
Time for unity
I was disappointed with the News-Press endorsement of President Donald Trump. However, I want to give the News-Press a standing ovation for their editorial on Nov. 4. The editorial was brilliant. Regardless of the presidential outcome, we are all Americans. We need to become united in our fight against COVID-19. We need to present a united front to the rest of our enemies — Russia, China, North Korea — where democracy and voting for their leaders is nonexistent. As Abraham Lincoln said, “A house divided cannot stand.”
Stop the riots
I can’t help but think a lot of people voted for Biden thinking that the riots will stop, but I really don’t think they will.
In the trash
I guess we found the litmus test to measure the brain capacity of sports fanatics. They threw their ballots away by writing in Patrick Mahomes’ name. What in God’s name were you people thinking?
America’s fool
You would think that Rudy Giulliani would know you can’t bring a case to a federal court without having a legal reason for doing so. There is no legal reason to try and stop the vote count in those states. I guess, being America’s fool, Rudy doesn’t know this much about being a lawyer.
Don’t trust it
With all the unlawful things the Democrats have done to Donald Trump and this country since Trump became president, why on earth would anyone believe the results if Biden wins? So sad, even for the people who voted for Biden, which they will find out in time.
Who’s obnoxious?
According to Harrop on the debate page, Trump supporters are feeling invisible and making obnoxious displays. Well, I don’t see any of us destroying people’s businesses and livelihoods, and we won’t even if he loses. So whose supporters are the obnoxious law-breakers?
Worthwhile change
I just wanted to say how much I like the new word roundup. I like it’s compact size, I like the fact that the words are closely intertwined, and I like that I have to guess what the words are instead of just having a list of words to look up. Thank you for changing it.
Sort of stop
Trump seems to want to only stop the recounts in the states where he’s winning. Can’t have it both ways, sir.
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In a withering critique of his own voters, Donald J. Trump on Thursday blasted supporters who plan to vote for him only once.
Speaking to reporters, Trump called supporters who intend to cast only one vote for him “disgracefully low-energy,” claiming that they are “like Jeb Bush and Sleepy Joe put together.”
“I like supporters who have stamina,” he said. “Stamina means you keep voting for me until someone tells you to stop.”
He said that voters should vote for him once by mail, again in person, and “maybe even more than that.”
“Let’s say you vote in person,” he said. “Go away, put a mustache or wig on, and try to vote again.”
Asked about the legality of Trump’s suggestions, Attorney General Bill Barr said, “As Attorney General, I try to stay out of things involving laws.”
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Hinting darkly that "there's something going on," Donald J. Trump complained on Friday that he has been treated "very unfairly" by the people who wrote the United States Constitution.
"If the Constitution prevented me from doing one or two things, I'd chalk that up to bad luck," he said. "But when literally everything I want to do is magically a violation of the Constitution, that's very unfair and bad treatment."
Lashing out at the document's authors, Trump said that "America is a great country, but we have maybe the worst constitution writers in the world."
"Russia has much better constitution writers than we do," he said. "I talked to Putin, and he said their constitution never gives him problems."
"The situation is very unfair!" he added.
In an ominous warning, Trump said that, as of Friday, he was putting the writers of the U.S. Constitution "on notice."
"I don't have their names yet, but that's something I'm looking into," he said. "These jokers are not going to get away with this."
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump offered a full-throated defense of his election-related lawsuits on Thursday, arguing, “No one knows more about fraud than me.”
Trump ridiculed television commentators who have dismissed his accusations of election fraud, claiming that he has “much more experience in fraud than all of these beauties put together.
“People forget that, right when I became President, I settled a twenty-five-million-dollar fraud case against me,” he said. “You can’t beat hands-on experience like that.”
“For my entire life, I have been drenched in fraud,” he said.
Trump said that, when his election lawsuits are argued in court, his special expertise will win the day. “Fraud is my middle name,” he boasted.
Sort of stop...can’t have it both ways...Stormy Daniels said the same thing. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Hopefully the editor gets a laugh as he removes this. 😀
Don’t trust it...so the working premise of the Trumper is that the Dems directed a multi state conspiracy to cheat an election for President while simultaneously letting the senate keep its majority hold leaving Biden unable to do much of anything. That’s the prevailing thought here?
Good grief.
Americas fool....evidence is an elusive idea to the average Trumper. They read social media and listen to Rush and Alex Jones. They take it as gospel. jdw lied yesterday about Wisconsin voters. Easy to see that his claim was false and had been debunked
Santa’s impact....92% of Buchanan county.
