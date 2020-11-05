Never forget

We all said we would never forget what happened on 9/11. Some of us have short-term memory loss; the others stuck with it. They will never forget.

Santa’s impact

I wonder how many votes Trump got by telling voters that Biden would take away Santa Claus.

Time for unity

I was disappointed with the News-Press endorsement of President Donald Trump. However, I want to give the News-Press a standing ovation for their editorial on Nov. 4. The editorial was brilliant. Regardless of the presidential outcome, we are all Americans. We need to become united in our fight against COVID-19. We need to present a united front to the rest of our enemies — Russia, China, North Korea — where democracy and voting for their leaders is nonexistent. As Abraham Lincoln said, “A house divided cannot stand.”

Stop the riots

I can’t help but think a lot of people voted for Biden thinking that the riots will stop, but I really don’t think they will.

In the trash

I guess we found the litmus test to measure the brain capacity of sports fanatics. They threw their ballots away by writing in Patrick Mahomes’ name. What in God’s name were you people thinking?

America’s fool

You would think that Rudy Giulliani would know you can’t bring a case to a federal court without having a legal reason for doing so. There is no legal reason to try and stop the vote count in those states. I guess, being America’s fool, Rudy doesn’t know this much about being a lawyer.

Don’t trust it

With all the unlawful things the Democrats have done to Donald Trump and this country since Trump became president, why on earth would anyone believe the results if Biden wins? So sad, even for the people who voted for Biden, which they will find out in time.

Who’s obnoxious?

According to Harrop on the debate page, Trump supporters are feeling invisible and making obnoxious displays. Well, I don’t see any of us destroying people’s businesses and livelihoods, and we won’t even if he loses. So whose supporters are the obnoxious law-breakers?

Worthwhile change

I just wanted to say how much I like the new word roundup. I like it’s compact size, I like the fact that the words are closely intertwined, and I like that I have to guess what the words are instead of just having a list of words to look up. Thank you for changing it.

Sort of stop

Trump seems to want to only stop the recounts in the states where he’s winning. Can’t have it both ways, sir.