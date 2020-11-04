Ask Rupert

Wondering if one of your subscribers can get only the Midland section of the paper? I do like local news. If I want to know your position on national politics or editorial positions, all I need to do is tune into Rupert Murdoch toxic idiot TV.

Same story

I read somewhere where someone said as Republicans, if Biden wins, we should give him our full support. Right. I’ll give him as much support as the Democrats gave Trump. I will encourage my senators and congressmen to impeach him for no reason whatsoever. I will do everything in my power to get that fool out of office.

Where is it?

Regarding the article about the winery in Monday’s paper. It sounded like a nice place, but I don’t live in St. Joe and I have no idea where the winery is.

Editor’s note: The Riverwood Winery is at 22200 State Route 45 N in Rushville, Missouri.

Joe is back

With the election over, the good news is political commercials will no longer be on television. The bad news is Joe Namath is back on, peddling his form of Medicare.

Size of government

The News-Press and Republicans always say they want small government. How do they think we are supposed to fight massive disasters like coronavirus, wildfires, hurricanes, climate change and racial injustice with a small government?

Start your engines

What’s going on with the sports page? It seems like the only thing they can talk about is football and the virus. They have almost completely ignored the NASCAR race season this year. Last Sunday was the next to last race, and they didn’t even put who the winner was. I think if they can’t do a better job than what they are doing now, maybe you should do away with the sports page.

State of affairs

The state of Missouri is my home and I’m proud of it. But when I see on TV that they boarded up the Plaza because they’re worried about what will happen when the votes are tallied, it breaks my heart. Have we devolved into the same kind of people that live on the east and west coast? I had hoped it wouldn’t be so, but I guess we have.

Same people

Evidently the south end is happy the way the state helped them, not giving them any assistance, because they just reelected the same people who ignored them.

A thousand words

I imagine Parson is glad he won the governorship of Missouri. After all, he got a lot of free campaigning from the News-Press showing his picture all the time.

Editor’s note: We also covered his opponent, Nicole Galloway, every time she campaigned in our area.