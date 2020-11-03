Far left reality

Demonstrators on the far-left were in New York City and fought with police. They yelled the “F” word at police, stated that they hoped their families, women, and children were killed and raped. If you see this and these are the people you want running this country, God help you and God help our nation.

Poor Joe

I feel so sorry for Joe Biden. I feel it is so thoughtless and unkind of his family to let him put himself out there for all to see.

Honoring ancestors

I saw a call about a person who had ancestors that walked the Trail of Tears, and I just wanted to say thank you. Members of my family walked the trail, too. I think people today are showing great honor in our ancestors by not bringing up the past and fighting because of it.

Bring it back

I’m wondering if you could possibly bring back the old word search and the old crossword puzzle. The new ones are not much fun.

Trump effect

Trump is taking us down. We’ve already hit rock bottom. I can say it because I’m a Vietnam veteran.

Bullets and virus

Trump hasn’t shot bullets but he’s spread a deadly virus. I think it’s a disgrace for the United States of America.

Watch out

Now that the election is over, the most dangerous place to be in America is between Josh Hawley and a TV camera.

My own home

I see now the government wants to tell us what we can do in our own homes. Well I got news for them — they are not telling me what I can do in my home. If I want to have a Thanksgiving dinner or Christmas dinner with my family, I will have it. They are not going to tell me what to do in my home, where I can go, what I can wear, what I can and cannot do. That is socialism and I refuse to be a socialist.

Dress for the job

There ought to be an amendment or resolution taken up that all councilmembers dress appropriately while representing our city. There’s a few on the City Council that look like they just climbed out of bed. This should not be allowed.

Get along, please

I’m not sure when it started but there’s a civil war going on in the United States — except instead of the Union and the Confederates, it’s the Republicans and the Democrats.

Almighty dollar

The leaders of St. Joe live in a fantasy world. They build this town up to be something it’s not. If the jobs here are so great and everybody here is working so hard, why are the companies here screaming for help? And if COVID-19 isn’t a problem, why are these companies suffering the way they are? And if that’s the case, why are the mayor and the news giving out info that’s totally different? I think these numbers are all fabricated. And they’re choosing the almighty dollar over human lives.