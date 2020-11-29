Clean it up

When’s the city going to clean that burn pile up there across from Phil Welch Stadium? It looks disgusting and terrible. That should have been cleaned up a year ago.

Editor’s note: The debris pile is about six months old.

Pardon for Flynn

I see where Trump pardoned Flynn, our four-star general. He should have been stripped of his rank, lost all of his retirement and thrown in jail.

Do a poll

If the moderators of It’s your call think they are fairly moderating the online version, then I suggest you do a poll and find out. I think you’ll be surprised what your readers think.

Editor’s note: We eliminate profanity, personal attacks and items in all caps. We don’t edit for content that readers like yourself might simply find disagreeable.

Wear the mask

To the person saying “it wouldn’t hurt to shut down the city for two weeks,” it’s obvious this caller is on a guaranteed income like Social Security, Medicaid or other government assistance to make that kind of a statement. Yes, lives are important. But if people wore the mandated masks properly, it will save lives.

Tell me how

People often say one party or another controls the media, which leads me to ponder just how can a political party control a publication or broadcast? They are owned by private corporations, not parties. So please, all you people who claim this, tell me how.

Live or die

It’s increasingly apparent that people in Northwest Missouri don’t care how many people die of COVID. They don’t wear masks. They act like this is such a huge inconvenience for them. I used to think that people in small towns really cared about each other, that you would see communities coming together.

Standing up

I just heard Gov. Cuomo disagrees with a Supreme Court ruling about his limiting the number of people that can gather to worship in a church, and he blames the three justices recently appointed by Trump for that decision. Thank you for protecting our Constitution from these people who would trash it and tear it up, President Trump.

No fraud there

It’s seems funny that the only states where there wasn’t any fraud involved were the states that Trump won in.

Can’t read it

I’d like to ask the paper to get rid of this Cagle Syndicate writer’s column, Danny Tyree. It’s literally unreadable. I don’t think he would pass English Composition 101.