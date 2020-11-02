Power corrupts

I realize there are safeguards to keep the Democrats from adding Supreme Court justices to the ones we already have, and I pray they are not stupid enough to try it. None of us want that. We’ve got children, grandchildren, even great-grandchildren to worry about. But some people don’t think about all that; they only think about power. Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Mole hills

Another hurricane. We’ve never had this many hurricanes before Trump got elected. And all these fires he’s setting out in California, pretty soon there won’t be a state of California. Two-hundred thousand deaths to coronavirus. How many more people is he going to kill? And look at all these moles in my yard. There weren’t that many when Obama was president.

Nothing close

Heard a guy talking on TV and he said he’s afraid that no matter which way the election goes, there’s liable to be rioting and looting and stuff afterward from people who don’t like that their candidate didn’t win. Well, the Democrats are rioting already. If Trump loses, the Republicans might protest, but nothing like what the Democrats have been doing for the past three years.

Only contain it

Joe Biden keeps saying Trump hasn’t even tried to “contain” the virus. No one person can control a virus.

By appointment

It’s funny how these signs say to come in and get free flu shots, but when you come in they ask if you have insurance or not. So there’s nothing free about them. And how come we have to have an appointment to get COVID tested? We shouldn’t have to set appointments up. There should be enough places in this town that anybody can go in and get tested any time they want. That tells you how seriously St. Joe is taking this.

Punish them all

When I was in the military in basic training, when someone screwed up, everyone got punished. That seems to be the theme today in America and across the world: Someone messes up, so everyone gets punished. People with chronic pain go through this all the time. “Well, thousands of people have overdosed.” There’s millions of us out there who have chronic pain. Why should we have to suffer because someone else was an idiot? But that’s all the government knows. Doesn’t matter who screwed up, punish them all.

Something to ponder

I’m just wondering, with daylight saving time, which is the real time? The time we switch to, or the time we switch from?

On the trail

I saw “Painful past,” about how their ancestors walked the Trail of Tears. Mine did, too, and I totally agree. We’re not complaining and trying to burn down buildings. Why is anyone else because of their ancestry? They should all take a good look at the decent people we have all become.