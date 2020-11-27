Listen to experts
Here we are, 15 consecutive days of hospitalizations from the Trump virus. And the reason it’s called the Trump virus is because he wouldn’t listen to the experts back in January, and now we’re all dying from it.
The nerve
You know, you really have to appreciate the nerve of politicians in both parties. Because win or lose, they still want your contributions, even though they fought like children and left the American people out in the cold with no stimulus package.
Back at you
The letter on the “Ghosts of 1933” was wrong, and he is wrong in saying it’s the Republicans. He should pay attention to what’s going on now. It’s the Democrats that are doing everything more like Hitler on his rise in Germany. The writer needs to read his history more thoroughly.
Won’t give up
Once again, a radicalized Trump supporter missed the point of the article comparing Trump to Hitler. The point is when you follow a liar and a bully, it may not end well. They have found no voter fraud yet, but Trump still does not want to give up his dictatorship.
Tortoise wins
You know, all I really need to know about Joe Biden is that it took him almost 50 years in government to get to the White House.
Giving thanks
As we start this holiday season, it is a time to be thankful to over 80 million voters who realized it’s time to turn this nation around and put someone in the White House who can unify and bring the United States together.
Control of you
The Democrats, starting with Roosevelt, have been gradually making the United States a socialist country. They hand out everything you want and need. They have succeeded in making people so dumb and lazy that they can’t see the bigger picture or even think for themselves. These people don’t love you; they aren’t worried about you. They want to control you.
Grave danger
Until Trump is divested of all presidential powers, I believe the United States is in as grave a danger as it was during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Great column
Alonzo Weston wrote a wonderful column for Thanksgiving. Thank you, Alonzo. Great job.
(3) comments
Tortoise wins....and he ended up with the most votes in US history.
Giving thanks...as one of the vocal majority, I agree. Jan 21, I’ll start working on Bidens conservative opponent assuming the GOP returns to some semblance of normal. I’m not holding my breath, though.
Control of you....interesting comment given the number of traditionally red states that are dependent on federal $$
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexually-oriented language or name calling.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. This includes name calling.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, but please do not copy and paste from other websites.