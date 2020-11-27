Listen to experts

Here we are, 15 consecutive days of hospitalizations from the Trump virus. And the reason it’s called the Trump virus is because he wouldn’t listen to the experts back in January, and now we’re all dying from it.

The nerve

You know, you really have to appreciate the nerve of politicians in both parties. Because win or lose, they still want your contributions, even though they fought like children and left the American people out in the cold with no stimulus package.

Back at you

The letter on the “Ghosts of 1933” was wrong, and he is wrong in saying it’s the Republicans. He should pay attention to what’s going on now. It’s the Democrats that are doing everything more like Hitler on his rise in Germany. The writer needs to read his history more thoroughly.

Won’t give up

Once again, a radicalized Trump supporter missed the point of the article comparing Trump to Hitler. The point is when you follow a liar and a bully, it may not end well. They have found no voter fraud yet, but Trump still does not want to give up his dictatorship.

Tortoise wins

You know, all I really need to know about Joe Biden is that it took him almost 50 years in government to get to the White House.

Giving thanks

As we start this holiday season, it is a time to be thankful to over 80 million voters who realized it’s time to turn this nation around and put someone in the White House who can unify and bring the United States together.

Control of you

The Democrats, starting with Roosevelt, have been gradually making the United States a socialist country. They hand out everything you want and need. They have succeeded in making people so dumb and lazy that they can’t see the bigger picture or even think for themselves. These people don’t love you; they aren’t worried about you. They want to control you.

Grave danger

Until Trump is divested of all presidential powers, I believe the United States is in as grave a danger as it was during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Great column

Alonzo Weston wrote a wonderful column for Thanksgiving. Thank you, Alonzo. Great job.