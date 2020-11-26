A harsh judge

The Biden/Harris ticket without question supported issues which defied biblical principles, at best. Anyone who claims Christianity and yet voted against Christian principles has only fooled themselves. The Bible is very clear on what you shall be judged on.

Thanks, but no

Biden will never be my president.

Bad situation

If you think being bought out by a foreign company is good for your factory, think again. This year I barely get a Christmas bonus, and they won’t even talk about hazard pay even though I’ve worked every day during the virus.

I hear banjos

In regard to “Big boys:” After reading that, the only word that comes to my mind is “hillbillies.”

Works both ways

This is in response to the letter titled, “The ghosts of 1933:” Like so many left-wing Dems, he accuses Trump and conservative Republicans of doing the very same things the Dems are doing, one being controlling the media. The writer charges the right with dividing us by skin color, but the left divides us by religious beliefs, political correctness or the lack of it.

A third term

Well, Obama didn’t stay in Washington for nothing. He just got his third term, because Biden has picked a lot of Obama’s people for his cabinet. They’re not fooling anybody. … It’s time the American people stood up to these Democrats.

A brewing problem

I went Downtown and I noticed that people are now starting to stand on the corners, holding signs and panhandling. I used to live in another state where the city did not take care of that right away when it started, and after a couple months we started seeing them on every corner throughout town, on highway off-ramps, in business parking lots. It got so out of hand. The state I used to live in also found out that a lot of those people weren’t even homeless, but they found out they could make money and not have to pay taxes because people were giving them cash. I truly believe our city better take care of this right away or we are going to have a major issue with it.