A harsh judge
The Biden/Harris ticket without question supported issues which defied biblical principles, at best. Anyone who claims Christianity and yet voted against Christian principles has only fooled themselves. The Bible is very clear on what you shall be judged on.
Thanks, but no
Biden will never be my president.
Bad situation
If you think being bought out by a foreign company is good for your factory, think again. This year I barely get a Christmas bonus, and they won’t even talk about hazard pay even though I’ve worked every day during the virus.
I hear banjos
In regard to “Big boys:” After reading that, the only word that comes to my mind is “hillbillies.”
Works both ways
This is in response to the letter titled, “The ghosts of 1933:” Like so many left-wing Dems, he accuses Trump and conservative Republicans of doing the very same things the Dems are doing, one being controlling the media. The writer charges the right with dividing us by skin color, but the left divides us by religious beliefs, political correctness or the lack of it.
A third term
Well, Obama didn’t stay in Washington for nothing. He just got his third term, because Biden has picked a lot of Obama’s people for his cabinet. They’re not fooling anybody. … It’s time the American people stood up to these Democrats.
A brewing problem
I went Downtown and I noticed that people are now starting to stand on the corners, holding signs and panhandling. I used to live in another state where the city did not take care of that right away when it started, and after a couple months we started seeing them on every corner throughout town, on highway off-ramps, in business parking lots. It got so out of hand. The state I used to live in also found out that a lot of those people weren’t even homeless, but they found out they could make money and not have to pay taxes because people were giving them cash. I truly believe our city better take care of this right away or we are going to have a major issue with it.
(4) comments
A brewing problem...there’s not much a city can do about panhandlers.
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—The special counsel, Robert Mueller, is actively considering what would be the most appropriate thank-you gift to send to the former New York mayor Rudolph Giuliani, a source close to Mueller’s team has confirmed.
According to the source, Mueller and his team were behind closed doors on Thursday morning to discuss the gift and appear to be close to a decision.
“They’ve been around and around on this, but a consensus seems to be forming on a bottle of single-malt Scotch,” the source said.
Moments after the news of Mueller’s gift to Giuliani leaked, however, Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels’s lawyer, indicated that he had already sent Giuliani a single-malt Scotch on Thursday morning and advised Mueller to select an alternative gift, such as Dom Pérignon champagne or beluga caviar.
Responding to Avenatti’s comments, federal prosecutors investigating Michael Cohen issued a statement asserting that they had, in fact, sent Giuliani an entire case of champagne last night, which would appear to leave caviar as Mueller’s only remaining gift option.
The source close to Mueller said that, no matter what gift the special counsel ultimately chooses, it will be an inadequate token of gratitude. “You can’t put a price tag on what Rudy has done for Bob,” the source said.
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In a startling break with Thanksgiving tradition, Donald J. Trump refused to pardon the White House turkey after claiming that it was working as a secret operative of the billionaire George Soros.
A group of fourth graders from Bethesda, Maryland, who had gathered on the White House lawn for the annual turkey-pardoning ceremony appeared unprepared for the anti-Soros outburst that Trump unleashed on the Thanksgiving bird.
“That turkey was sent by Soros to spy on me,” Trump said, angrily turning on the fowl. “A lot of people are saying this.”
While the oblivious turkey pecked desultorily at the ground, an increasingly enraged Trump spewed a stream of conspiracy theories linking the feathered animal to global élites, election fraud in Florida, and Jim Acosta.
Trump attempted to lead the fourth-grade class in a chant of “Lock It Up,” apparently directed at the Thanksgiving delicacy, but the students slowly backed away from him in silence.
Tracy Klugian, one of the children who witnessed Trump’s meltdown, said that he found it “sad.”
“I get that he’s upset about Mueller and the midterms, but he shouldn’t take it out on a turkey,” he said.
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Claiming that his tantrum about losing the election had ruined Thanksgiving, Melania Trump exiled her husband to the children’s table.
Donald J. Trump’s expulsion occurred shortly after his wife asked those at the grownups’ table to name things for which they were thankful.
Jared Kushner named “doing such a kick-a ss job on the pandemic,” Ivanka Trump cited “that I didn’t talk to Bob Woodward,” and Rudy Giuliani chose “my beautiful, naturally dark hair.”
When it was the President’s turn, he launched into a ten-minute tirade about an election-stealing conspiracy involving George Soros, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and “well-known Antifa sympathizer Tucker Carlson.
By the time he began calling for the imprisonment of Lesley Stahl, Melania had heard enough.
“You just wrecked Thanksgiving, which is my favorite holiday,” she said. “It’s not like Christmas, which totally blows.”
She then banished her sulking husband to the children’s table, causing Barron Trump to remark, “Why am I being punished?”
Barron later emerged victorious in a wishbone game with his father, who demanded that the result of that contest be overturned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexually-oriented language or name calling.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. This includes name calling.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, but please do not copy and paste from other websites.