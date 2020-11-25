What’s important?

What’s more important? Keeping this town going, or shutting it down to save people’s lives? It wouldn’t hurt this town to shut down for two weeks and make all these companies clean. COVID is rampant out here and no one’s done anything about it. So what’s more important here? Human lives, or the town?

Where is it?

How come there wasn’t any publicity on the Lafayette and LeBlond basketball games on Tuesday night? And how come the box scores weren’t listed for the Central-Benton basketball games?

Editor’s note: A report on the LeBlond game was on our website and eEdition Wednesday.

Your vote

I didn’t know there was so much hate in this country and that the American people were so stupid. Biden’s going to undo everything that’s made this country prosper. I hope you don’t go around complaining after you voted for him, because remember: if you don’t like it, you put him there.

Turkey time

I see where President Trump pardoned the turkey today. Soon will follower Michael Flynn and other transgressors with pardons. The last pardon Trump will grant will be Donald J. Trump. This is a certainty.

Get along

I really wish It’s your call would do away with the online comment section. There’s one person who’s just completely off the chain and calls people names, and there’s no call for that in this society. I thought we were all supposed to get along now?

Editor’s note: That feature is curated daily for inappropriate content.

Mask conspiracy

Let’s discuss this conspiracy theory about how the government is using a surgical mask to control us. Every person in this country is assigned a number (Social Security). We pay taxes, we register our property. The government knows everything about you already, and you think they are trying to control you by telling you to literally not spit on each other? What is wrong with you?

Hang on

I thought you people voted for Biden to be president? You’ve got a shock coming. Obama is pulling the strings and Joe is dancing. Hold on, because this is going to be a bumpy ride.