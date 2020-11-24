Stay apart?

In response to “Come together,” you want us all to stop lashing out and come together? Really? Where have you been for the last four years? I am assuming you are a Democrat, because if not, you would have said something long before now. Your suggestion is just laughable.

Seeing a trend

We seem to have riots, destruction, looters, burning of buildings, etc., only when Democrats lose.

Inspection time

How come the paper hasn’t had any safety inspections for the restaurants? Just because of COVID doesn’t mean people don’t go out to eat.

No one is perfect

News commentators and the press have been allowed too much freedom to criticize. We were taught to respect whoever is president, even during the Depression and wars; not to try and crucify them. No one is perfect, even those that think they are.

Better than socialism

One caller said all the Trump supporters are brainwashed. No, it’s just that the specter of socialism is so appalling, we would even vote for Trump.

Black Friday

The mayor says we’re all going to have to sacrifice to get these coronavirus numbers down. Why don’t they say anything about Black Friday? That’s a major shopping event that is a superspreader event.

Little boy

If you “big boys” would put your big boy pants on and actually wear your masks, maybe six more people wouldn’t have died over the weekend.

Stay home

To “How dare they,” if you cannot follow the rules, I have one solution: Stay at home. That way you aren’t risking my life with your selfishness.

No comparison

The recent letter to the editor comparing President Trump to Adolf Hitler is just more sad, untrue, and over-the-top radical leftist rhetoric. Hitler presided over the extermination of 6 million Jews — nothing even remotely close to anything done by the Trump administration.

Party of conspiracy

We’re still waiting for a statement from Roy Blunt, Josh Hawley and Sam Graves on who won the presidential election. Republicans used to be the party that saw the world through the cold lens of reality and made rational decisions. Now they are the party of conspiracy theories.