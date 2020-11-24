Stay apart?
In response to “Come together,” you want us all to stop lashing out and come together? Really? Where have you been for the last four years? I am assuming you are a Democrat, because if not, you would have said something long before now. Your suggestion is just laughable.
Seeing a trend
We seem to have riots, destruction, looters, burning of buildings, etc., only when Democrats lose.
Inspection time
How come the paper hasn’t had any safety inspections for the restaurants? Just because of COVID doesn’t mean people don’t go out to eat.
No one is perfect
News commentators and the press have been allowed too much freedom to criticize. We were taught to respect whoever is president, even during the Depression and wars; not to try and crucify them. No one is perfect, even those that think they are.
Better than socialism
One caller said all the Trump supporters are brainwashed. No, it’s just that the specter of socialism is so appalling, we would even vote for Trump.
Black Friday
The mayor says we’re all going to have to sacrifice to get these coronavirus numbers down. Why don’t they say anything about Black Friday? That’s a major shopping event that is a superspreader event.
Little boy
If you “big boys” would put your big boy pants on and actually wear your masks, maybe six more people wouldn’t have died over the weekend.
Stay home
To “How dare they,” if you cannot follow the rules, I have one solution: Stay at home. That way you aren’t risking my life with your selfishness.
No comparison
The recent letter to the editor comparing President Trump to Adolf Hitler is just more sad, untrue, and over-the-top radical leftist rhetoric. Hitler presided over the extermination of 6 million Jews — nothing even remotely close to anything done by the Trump administration.
Party of conspiracy
We’re still waiting for a statement from Roy Blunt, Josh Hawley and Sam Graves on who won the presidential election. Republicans used to be the party that saw the world through the cold lens of reality and made rational decisions. Now they are the party of conspiracy theories.
(7) comments
Is anybody here stupid enough to claim tRUMP won?
I wonder if the mentally challenged 27 % in today's poll who said they would hire Rudy Giuliani drag their knuckles when they walk. You would literally need to be as stupid as tRUMP to do it. Makes you wonder why the Great attorneys of the United States have shunned tRUMP'S legal challenges.
BEDMINSTER, New Jersey (The Borowitz Report)—Blasting his former colleague Omarosa Manigault, Donald J. Trump said on Monday that “the White House is no place for a lying lowlife from a reality show.”
“People were impressed by Omarosa because they saw her on a TV show,” Trump told reporters from his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. “Well, I’ve got news for you: being on a reality show does not qualify you to work in the government.”
Explaining why he considered her a “lowlife,” Trump said, “She’s rude, abrasive, and offensive. Having someone like that in the White House is an embarrassment to our country.”
But worst of all, Trump said, was Omarosa’s lying, which he called “constant.”
“She can’t go a day without lying, and what’s more, she’s narcissistic and paranoid,” he said. “A psycho like that shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the Situation Room.”
Pronouncing himself pleased that Omarosa was no longer in his Administration, Trump concluded his scorching remarks by saying, “The sooner we can rid the White House of reality-show con artists, the better off the country will be.”
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—A Florida man who hates the job he has held for nearly four years is nevertheless refusing to leave it, puzzling psychologists.
While many people are reluctant to leave jobs that they enjoy, the man has shown every sign of despising his job from the day he took it.
Rather than applying himself to the tasks before him, he has gone to great lengths to avoid them, watching television most of the day and frequently leaving the office to play golf.
Sometimes, he has even hidden in the basement of his workplace for hours, according to reports.
And yet, despite his obvious distaste for his job, he has steadfastly refused to accept the fact that he was fired from it two weeks ago.
Dr. Davis Logsdon, chairman of the psychology department of the University of Minnesota, proposed a possible explanation for the man’s bizarre actions.
“This is the behavior of someone who has failed at many jobs,” he said. “On some level, he is terrified that he is not employable anywhere else.”
NO ONE IS PERFECT: I guess your point is that the Free Press, which is the cornerstone of democracy, has too much freedom when showing the failings of an unqualified leader. I don't even know why your care because when you're presented with verified facts and figures you call it fake. Pull your head out of there will you.
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In a series of blistering tweets, Donald J. Trump ripped President-elect Joe Biden for choosing Cabinet members woefully lacking in reality-show experience.
Calling the Cabinet picks a “bunch of losers who have spent their lives working at desks,” Trump questioned the team’s preparedness to take on the challenges presented by today’s complex reality-show landscape.
“These people have never earned an immunity idol, presided over a rose ceremony, or danced with a star,” Trump said. “This is the best Sleepy Joe could do?”
He saved his most withering criticism for Janet Yellen, Biden’s pick for Treasury Secretary. “If Joe really wanted a woman for this position, why didn’t he choose one of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?” Trump asked. “They know a lot more about money than this clown.”
Leaving aside Biden’s failure to pack his Cabinet with experienced reality-show participants, Trump was baffled by his successor’s decision to bypass other highly talented candidates. “Ivanka, Jared, Eric, and Don, Jr., are all looking for jobs,” he said.
Better than socialism....Trumpers apparently don’t know what socialism is. Biden isn’t a socialist.
