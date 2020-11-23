Raking it in

As long as Trump keeps raking in the money to help pay off his campaign debt, he will not concede that he has lost the election.

Poor excuse

I think it is disgraceful that Donald Trump is refusing to coordinate with the incoming president-elect Joe Biden. We are in a horrible pandemic and Trump is unwilling and hatefully refusing to help in the transition of national defense and health information. What a poor excuse for a man, let alone a sitting president of our beloved United States.

Don’t place blame

I was reading It’s your call, and I don’t understand why people are blaming the City Council, saying “they don’t do this, they don’t do that” in regard to the coronavirus. Every day, the CDC changes the rules. It is not the fault of the City Council or the city of St. Joseph. It is everybody’s responsibility to take the actions that need to be taken to get over this pandemic. We can all do our part, but don’t blame someone who has no control over it. This is serious, and everyone needs to take notice.

How dare they?

I am reading the article about removing the medical reason for not wearing a mask. How dare they risk my life? I cannot wear a mask without serious reactions. I have a document in my purse from my physician, who is not from St. Joe.

Big boys

It’s time Americans stood up, put their big boy pants on and be the adult in the country, and in the world. Throw these stupid face masks in the trash.

Biggest leader

World News says Triumph was one of the biggest leaders in this virus. Ok, I haven’t heard anything about it from the News-Press. I know lots of Triumph people got it right here in St. Joe, and they’re still working.

Living blue

To all my St. Joe liberal friends: When you are out and about gloating about your victory, remember that 7 out of 10 people in this town, and in Missouri, do not agree with you. You need to go live in a blue city and celebrate with your peers, until you see the unfortunate fruits of your labors.

Editor’s note: President Donald Trump won 61% of the vote in Buchanan County and 56% statewide.