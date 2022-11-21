I think the attorney general, he needs to appoint a special counsel to investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden for all the things that they have done and leave Donald Trump alone. They just are so afraid that man’s gonna run for president. It would be funny. He’d run and get it again.
Cold to hot
In the 1970s the scientists were scared that we were entering a new Ice Age. Now I guess it’s global warming. It’s all about money. That’s all it’s about. We’re sending Indonesia $20 billion of our tax money, and that’s just a very beginning. My God, what’s going on in Washington? Everybody is making money off of the taxpayer. All it’s about is money, control and power.
Editor’s note: It’s not just the United States but a collection of wealthy nations that will provide $20 billion for Indonesia because of the impact of climate change.
For the kids
The new legalization of marijuana, I would like to see the taxes from that go to all school lunches in Missouri. I don’t know how to say all that, but free lunches for their children in the school from the marijuana.
Unbalanced reporting
A recent NBC poll found that 43% of voters believe student loan forgiveness is a good idea and 44% believe it is not. Yet all of your stories in the News-Press only talk to those who want debt canceled. If your reporter worked only moderately harder, it would be possible to actually do balanced reporting on this issue.
Road to serfdom
Democracy and socialism are incompatible. Dictatorship and socialism walk hand in hand. You get what you vote for.
Never going to leave
Well, it was good for a laugh watching Nancy Pelosi on TV claiming she’s giving up the gavel. I think we all know she’s like COVID. She’s not going anywhere. She’s gonna run this from behind the scenes.
Money for nothing
It doesn’t seem like a very good plan to agree to pay poor countries for the impact of climate change but to do very little to limit the emissions that cause it in the first place.
