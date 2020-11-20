Loud and proud

When I read some of the letters in here, I’m reminded of the old saying, “The less someone knows, the louder they know it.”

Bush’s wars

Democrats did not start our last two wars, which by the way are still going on. President George W. Bush started them.

Cart and horse

Mayor Bill McMurray wants to see 20, 30, 40 people hospitalized before placing restrictions, rather than the rational approach of placing restrictions so you do not have people hospitalized.

Saints, sinners

Well I suppose it’s apropos that the sinners and saints are all equally worried.

Crickets, crickets

President Trump fires the head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency for daring to do his job and note that the election was the most secure in history and voting systems were not manipulated. Josh Hawley, where are you? Roy Blunt, where are you? Sam Graves, where are you? Where are you? Where are you?

Dolly’s world

I wanted to comment on Dolly Parton and how she said she donated $1 million to help find a vaccine to fight this COVID virus. All these movies stars out there, each one of them could donate $1 million and it wouldn’t even hurt their profits. If it wasn’t for the fans, they wouldn’t be millionaires. We should let them know, just because Dolly Parton did it, there’s no reason everyone else can’t.

Defining dumb

The way people are believing everything the Democrats and Joe Biden are saying and doing is horrifying. This is exactly how Hitler got control of Europe. How can people be so dumb to not realize the Democrats want full and complete control of us? They want a one-party system, and people do not seem to mind or care if they do. Don’t you people realize that once they get control of everything, everything will change? There will be no rules, except for theirs.

It takes three

I just wanted to congratulate CBS, “60 Minutes,” and Barack Obama for telling the American people how stupid Trump really is.

Deprograming

Trump tweeted “Fox is dead.” Fox countered with a new slogan, “Standing up for what is right.” Will the Trump followers deprogram themselves and stay with Fox, or move to the new Trump show?

Hitler comparison

Networks like MSNBC have fired people for less than what Christiane Amanpour said comparing Trump to Hitler. I’m no Trump fan, but that is an outrageous comparison. If Amanpour still has a job, CNN has forfeited all right to criticize President Trump ever again.