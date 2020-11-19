What about us?

If you’re wishing to take minimum wage to $15 an hour, when you consider the fact that minimum wage now is about $9 an hour, that’s a $6 increase or 65%. I’m just wondering when the people on Social Security are going to get a 65% increase.

Editor’s note: Missouri’s minimum wage is $9.45 an hour.

Can’t handle it

The Republicans are still trying to undermine our voting rights. It appears they will do anything to try and hold on to power. The people have spoken loud and clear. An incompetent, whiny child is not what we want in a president of our country. If Trump can’t handle losing an election, he should never run for an elected position.

On the spot

I noticed Sen. Josh Hawley touched base on the St. Joe News-Press. Anyone who watched his interview of big techs on TV, he did as he usually does — an excellent job. He knew what he was talking about, he put them on the spot, and often they could not answer his questions. This man should go far.

Dreaded time

This is the time of year that single people with no family dread the most. After everybody at work comes to you with their favorite charity because they think you have money, they pretend you don’t exist and there’s no place at their table for you.

Trump is smarter

As time goes by, people will begin to see Donald Trump was right on so many issues — if they had the guts to admit it — and that they made a huge mistake voting for Joe Biden. It won’t take long to recognize it. The man has been fighting the entire world, even some Republicans because he is smarter than they are.

Go virtual

I’d like to thank all the parents who send their kids to school with a mask on. If your child doesn’t want to wear a mask or you don’t think masks work, please sign up for the Virtual Academy.

Enjoying retirement

I have never been a member of the Alonzo Weston fan club, therefore I wasn’t heartbroken when he retired. I wasn’t surprised that Alonzo was allowed to make a post-retirement comment on the results of the election. Personally, I believe he couldn’t resist gloating that his side won. Or he thinks they have. We shall see.

Editor’s note:

Missouri Western State University took issue with the Nov. 19 call-in item that suggested fans at university sporting events were not wearing masks in newspaper photos. It is believed that those photos are file images prior to COVID-19.