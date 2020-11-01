I’m done

The Democrats don’t want us to know about Joe Biden and his son’s dealings. The Democrats are good at keeping secrets. People didn’t know Roosevelt was crippled until he died. I hate to admit it, but I am a registered Democrat. I will never vote that way again.

Two-way street

These people who are screaming about how wearing a mask is a violation of constitutional rights, I wonder if they realize that while standing up for their rights, they’re trampling all over other people’s rights. The rest of us have the right to live, to be healthy and safe.

End of story

I was just wondering why there’s so many articles in the printed part of the newspaper that just end with a half word or in the middle of a paragraph and you can’t ever find the rest of the article in the paper. Don’t they have proofreading up there anymore?

Money men

Wow, did you see how much the stock for Facebook, Amazon and other Big Techs have gone up this year? I’ll be they didn’t mind getting their little grilling from Congress, which was just for show anyway.

Bias alert

I’m extremely disappointed in the NPG showing their bias in not printing any articles on the reporting of Joe Biden’s involvement with Communist China. How can you justify not telling your readers all the news?

Old search

I’d like to know if you could bring back the old word search? I don’t like the new one.

Business tip

Hey, Pepsi, I see your stocks dropped $5 a share, down to $134.17. Why don’t you bring back the decaffeinated pop?

Painful past

If our family history is correct, my ancestors walked the Trail of Tears. But you don’t see me going out and burning down buildings because of it.

Times change

To the far-left liberals who are complaining about Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment to the Supreme Court, you say Trump is “packing the court,” which he is not. The truth is, you are upset because you are not packing the court. Even if it was a Democrat president filling this position, it still wouldn’t be “packing the court.” Times change, people’s views change, and the pendulum is swinging the other way.

Long, long trip

Everyone should be very proud of NASA. They sent the spacecraft Osiris 200,000,000 miles into space to rendezvous with an asteroid and take samples. 200,000,000 miles! We’ll see what it brings in 2023 when it is back on Earth.

Is it over yet?

So on Wednesday, are people going to announce they’re running for president in 2024? I hope we get a little breather after this one.