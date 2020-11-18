Breaking the law

I am tired of hearing the Trevor Noah commercial about “that’s what America is — the right to protest.” Exactly, the right to protest. Not the right to loot and riot and destroy property and stab people. When it goes that far, it is not protesting. It’s breaking the law.

Enforcing the rules

In regard to the virus, all you have to do to see why COVID is on the rise in our community is look in the newspaper and see that the majority of people at Missouri Western games won’t even wear masks, and they’re all in close proximity to each other. Those in charge should enforce the city mandate.

Lining up

This is for all the people who aren’t sure the COVID virus is real. Now there’s 20 million doses of it for a few people in this country, are you gonna get in line and ask for a shot of it, since you don’t think COVID exists?

Up, down, around

Have you been watching “60 Minutes” with Obama? I found it very interesting to watch their body language. Obama spoke more to the floor than the person doing the interview; President-elect Biden looked at the camera because that’s where the teleprompter is; but President Trump looked directly at the interviewer and anyone else he’s speaking to. My question is, who do you think is really being truthful and honest?

Making me sick

If you haven’t taken down your political signs, for any race, you’re what’s wrong with the United States. The elections are over. Take down the signs. I didn’t vote for either candidate because I didn’t like either one. And as I stayed neutral, some of the people on both sides made me sick. And they wonder why we’re not united…

Three options

I’m taking bets that Biden won’t last long as president. The three options are he’ll catch corona and die; Democrats will oust him after the China fiasco comes to light; or he’ll go full-blown senile. Odds are pretty good.

Party of mean

Democrats would probably do better in local elections if the local party put forth leaders other than retired English teachers, who mean well but aren’t exactly the face of change, and one particular operative who seems to excel at saying mean things on Facebook.

What’s up?

I wish the newspaper would do an article about the mining and the logging operation over by Karnes Road, tearing up the avenue. There’s a lot of activity, a lot of heavy equipment.

Who’s got it

I would like to ask the Buchanan County Health Department why they can’t report the active cases of the coronavirus.