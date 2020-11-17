Too Trumpy

After reading the News-Press for years, during this election I have noticed it is very one-sided. So when did Trump buy the News-Press and when are you gonna change it to the Trump News-Press?

Worst to first

Obama has a lot of nerve going on “60 Minutes” and criticizing Trump. He was the worst president this country has ever had and now he’s criticizing the best? He’s jealous.

No complaints

I was reading the article about early shopping and so forth. I’ve figured out how to do my shopping for Christmas early. I go to the drive-up at the bank and I ask the teller for $400 worth of new 20s. I put those all in Christmas cards and then we have a party at Christmas time, and everybody gets a card with $20 in it. They can do with that whatever they want. I’ve never had a complaint about it being too small, or too large, or the wrong color. Seems to work every time.

Appreciated

I read Ken Newton’s final column, and I am very sad that we will no longer have his wisdom, and humor and inspiration. I hope that Ken Newton realizes how much we appreciate him.

Way to go

The News-Press Weekender is a mega hit in my household. Terry Jordan’s column is fabulous. If we don’t know where we’ve been, how do we know where we’re going in the future? Also, Ken Newton and Alonzo Weston continue to inform and entertain. Way to go, gentlemen. You rock!

The news

How come there isn’t any article in the newspaper about St. James Catholic Church shutting down the church? This is news, and it should be written for the people.

Editor’s note: Public masses are scheduled to resume on Sunday, Nov. 22, following a coronavirus quarantine. You should check with the church office beforehand.

News for you

I have a message for Joint Chief Chairman General Mark Milley. He’s right. He didn’t swear an oath to any person, he swore an oath to the Constitution of the United States of America to uphold and defend it, with his very life if need-be. And the Constitution says the president — and only the president — is the commander and chief. He needs to follow orders.

Look out

Our election officials are supposed to be servants of the people, for the people. Now it seems they want to be our masters in every way possible. Look out, America.

Wall of woe

I don’t understand the Democrats and Joe Biden in particular. … They’re going to stop with the wall, they’re going to allow people to come into this country, and who knows what they’re bringing here with them? They’re so concerned about this virus and yet they’re going to let all these people come in here when we don’t know where they have been or what they’re bringing with them?

Editor’s note: Maybe they’re bringing their work ethic with them.