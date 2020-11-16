It comes back

I cannot believe what I am hearing with my own ears from the Democratic Party. They’re saying the Republican Party is going to try to delegitimize the Biden presidency and for the next four years they’ll be investigating Biden and his dealings with overseas money. That is such a joke. When you tried for four years to find something on Trump and it wasn’t there, now you’re saying, “It’s not fair that they are doing this!” Bologna.

Time to think

Most people know already, but if you don’t, in order to stage a coup and overthrow a government you must first control the news media and all communications — Facebook, Twitter, and such. Control the utilities — under the Green New Deal. And finally, get rid of all the legal police so you can enforce your own laws. Look at what happened when the peaceful protestors marched in support of Trump and the ANTIFA group came in after dark to start all this chaos. Think about it, America.

Ashcroft’s angle

Secretary of State Jay Ashcraft says he worries that people are losing trust in the elections system, right after he goes on about why not to trust the elections system unless you vote the way he says to vote. No word from Ashcroft, who is more of a partisan than a chief elections official, on how the Trump Administration’s own Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says there is no evidence that any votes were lost, changed or compromised. You can’t do everything possible to undermine trust in voting and then say, “why don’t people have more trust in voting?”

Vets breakfast

I would like to give a big thank you to HyVee for the breakfast for veterans on Veterans Day!

Lacking leadership

I saw on World News that COVID is just running rampant through these cities and communities, and you want to know why? Because of the ignorance of humankind and because we have leaders with no backbone.

Photo ID

I just received my notice to renew my driver’s license. As an option for a RealID card, I have to present a copy of my U.S. birth certificate, my signed Social Security card, and two separate documents to prove my address. If I have to do that just to get my license, it’s a shame the idiots on the far left can’t get it through their heads that we need photo identification for the most important election in the country, instead of the junk that’s going on right now.

A war he likes

The military industrial complex is thrilled that a Democrat is going to be president. Since the Democrats love war so much, it won’t take Biden long to find a war he likes. Here we go again, sending our young men and women off to die in some foreign land.

Back off

I think Obama needs to butt out. He’s not the president. He’s the one who started all the racism. He’s the one who brought all the foreigners over here. He is not the president anymore and he needs to back off.