Grow a backbone

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says there was no evidence votes were compromised or altered in last week’s election. Under questioning from judges, two of Trump’s lawyers back away from claims the election was stolen or fraudulent. When asked point bank by a Pennsylvania judge whether there is any fraud in connection with 592 disputed ballots, the Trump lawyer says no. Yet the Roy Blunt, Josh Hawley and Sam Graves enabling tour continues. When will they stand up to him? Who are they working for?

We got guts

We who live in Oregon do everything that’s required to stop the spread of the COVID virus. If you don’t like what we do, do your business somewhere else. We don’t want you here. We “ignorant people” will avoid St. Joe like the plague that it is. I’m sure Maryville will appreciate our business. If you got enough guts to print someone ripping our little town apart, let’s see if you got enough guts to print a response.

A little longer

Apparently I don’t have very much patience. Because I feel like, if you haven’t done anything for me in the last 47 years, you’re probably not going to now. Wake up, America.

Need for school

Kids need to be in school. They don’t need to be out running around, playing, whatever. They need to be in school where they can be taught and taught properly. This online stuff isn’t going to teach the kids.

Thank Trump

I saw the article about the increase in the coronavirus. I also noticed they had to mention about Gov. Parson that he is a “newly re-elected Republican governor.” Now what difference does that make with the COVID increase? Thank you News-Press for showing your bias. Let’s be honest with ourselves. The only way we’re going to see a difference in this virus is when the vaccine comes out. And who do we have to thank for that? It will be President Trump and his administration.

Vote late

On Nov. 12, I received a postcard in the mail reminding me to vote for a certain candidate on Nov. 3. Way to go.

Clean election

Investigators say they have found no single incident of voter fraud large enough to affect the election. There was no incident of voter fraud that defeated President Trump.

Nose knows

To “Cause or correlation,” the reason the numbers go up even with the mask mandate is that too many people are not wearing a mask, and too many people do not wear them correctly. It has to go over your nose.

Can’t handle it

With all the craziness going on in the world with the election and COVID and everything else that is totally insane, shouldn’t people be crying out for one, single thing: Truth?

You got it

“Superspreader,” you got it. One word can describe the Democrat Party: Hypocrites.