Work together

The eighth-grader who spelled phone “F-O-N-E” didn’t go to online school all eight of those years. Also, I can spell fairly well and I remember my mom quizzing me when she got home from her own job, even going so far as the label some things temporarily around our house to help me learn. Maybe we all need to work together to correct the educational problems.

This and that

If PJ Kovac doesn’t like smoking, maybe he shouldn’t be at the casino so much. Or else he needs to go to the ones he says you can’t smoke at.

Forget the kids

I’m 70 years old, I don’t have any kids and I never had any kids. I just wonder how many people out there who don’t have kids still have to pay school taxes. This is the first time in 50 years my taxes have been so high. And like I said, I don’t have any kids going to school, so why should I have to pay school taxes? Maybe they’ll change that now that things are going Democrat.

So there

Whoopi Goldberg on “The View” said for Trump supporters to “suck it up.” Well why didn’t they suck it up when Hillary Clinton lost? All they did was holler and complain. … I hope they treat Biden just as bad as they treated Trump. As far as I’m concerned, he’s not my president and he never will be. I hope they can overturn this election because he’s not fit to be president, and neither is Kamala Harris.

Gas goes up

I see oil rose $3.50 a barrel overnight. Hey, amnesiacs? You remember what gas was like under Obama? Because thanks to you people, we’re going to be back in the same boat, having to decide whether we buy food, or medicine, or gasoline.

Editor’s note: According to the Energy Information Administration, gasoline was selling for $1.83 a gallon when Obama was inaugurated, rose to $3.90 a gallon in May of 2011 and dropped down to $2.30 a gallon at the end of his second term and the start of Trump’s first term. Under Trump, gasoline rose to $2.87 a gallon in the spring of 2017 and stayed above $2 a gallon until March of this year, when an economic downturn caused the price to fall to current levels below $2 a gallon.

Tip off time

Why are the high schools in St. Joseph having a basketball jamboree? We are in the middle of a pandemic and they’re exposing four teams for only a scrimmage. Doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.

Blame yourself

Millions of people prayed that Democrats would not get in power, but I don’t blame God for not helping us. America has fallen very low, our morals have fallen very low. We have lost our course. So there’s no blaming God. Blame yourself, as I do.