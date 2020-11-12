Job well-done

Sadly, the Democratic Party is very good at psychological warfare. They knew, with Donald Trump’s temper, that they could goad him and push him with the media’s help and make him look crazy. Congratulations, Democrats. But when it all turns against you, remember: you were the ones that started it.

Two-way street

In response to the grandparent complaining about the school district and taxes, please ask your child if they attended school regularly, listened to the teacher, and did their assignments as asked. Education is a two-way street. I’m sure, over the past nine years, your grandchild has had at least 14 teachers that have tried to teach them, but the child has to step up and do their work too.

Maskless

I was recently in Oregon, Missouri, to do some business and I was appalled to see that not one person was wearing a mask. I hope these people do not come to St. Joe and spread their ignorance here.

Tone deaf

Really? With our cases going up here in town, 130 new COVID cases since Tuesday, 75 people in the hospital — and Café Acoustic is going to have a concert, an indoor concert? Does that make any sense? What is wrong with people in this town?

Nine of 10

The Seventh Commandment says, “Thou shall not steal.” Reviewing the long list of thefts we have here in St. Joseph, we must have a lot of sinners.

Not so free

How does the mainstream media know there has been no voter fraud in the presidential election? No one knows that without investigating, and they won’t do it because they want their candidate — Joe Biden — to win. That’s the very same reason they haven’t pursued the Hunter Biden scandal. Politics has infested and corrupted our once free and independent press.

Just like Flynn

As I recall, General Flynn was prosecuted under the Logan Act for carrying on a conversation with a Russian counterpart prior to Trump being inaugurated. And if that’s true, Biden and his people are doing the same thing right now. I think they need to be prosecuted and put in jail for violation of the Logan Act. And to the people of the United States: until you find a backbone and stand up to these idiots, you’re going to put up with all this.

Responsible

Sens. Blunt and Hawley should realize that it is not the election of 1860 and 75 million voters have spoken. We will hold them personally and politically responsible for any damage Trump does to our country during the transition. We will remember.