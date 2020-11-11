Nothing less

The Democrats and some Republicans who say we must move on from this election in order to heal this nation, if they truly want healing there will be a full investigation and charges filed against those who have violated our Constitution and our voting laws. Nothing less will heal this nation. Nothing less than the full truth will be accepted. If you are a Democrat, I pray for the sake of this nation you too will want the truth.

Upper case

I saw a story from the Associated Press about states eradicating racist language and symbols, yet you capitalize Black as an adjective referring black people but not white. Is that not racism at its core?

Watchdogs

I strongly feel the News-Press should inform the public that every polling place has a Republican and a Democrat watchdog to make sure there are no irregularities. Also, in major cities such as Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, etc. there are cameras everywhere inside to ensure the process of free and fair election. This also can be streamed live as you watch the poll workers count the votes.

Big mouths

I’ve got a question here. Of all the people in the world to accuse President Trump of having a big mouth, isn’t the last person with the right to do that Al Sharpton?

Cause or correlation?

When is our mayor and City Council going to realize that ever since they have put in the mask mandate our cases of coronavirus has risen, our hospitalizations has risen, and our deaths has risen.

Editor’s note: Many health experts would argue that the numbers would be greater, if not for the wearing of masks.

A put on?

Since Biden got in, the demonstrators aren’t shooting at the cops, they’re not looting, they’re doing things peacefully like they should have been doing before. Isn’t that kind of funny … Was this all put on by the Democrats in the first place? That’s something to think about.

Nailed it

I just wanted you to know you hit a home run with the Weekender. Very good!

Super spreaders

Every Trump rally, the press calls it a coronavirus “superspreader” event. Now that you have people celebrating Biden’s uncertified, supposed election, they’re not saying one word about all those gatherings. There are no comments being made that those are “superspreader” events. Isn’t it funny how so much can change in such a short time?

Masks at mall

I love shopping at East Hills, but when I was out there last weekend, I saw many people out there not wearing a mask. It really bothered me, so I suppose I will be shopping somewhere else for Christmas.