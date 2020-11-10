Ashamed

I can’t believe Missouri voted for Donald Trump. He got all the electoral votes from Missouri. We ought to be ashamed of ourselves for voting for that idiot.

Reaching the limit

The Democrats like to make a big deal out of President Trump’s temper, but I can tell you this: If I had to go through four years of what Trump went through because of the Democrats, I’d lose my temper, too. There is a limit to what we can put up with. All of us.

True colors

I see Josh Hawley finally showed his colors. He comes on TV and talks about the election and making sure there was no voter fraud. There was no voter fraud. He shouldn’t have even brought it up. He doesn’t know that; he doesn’t know anything.

God’s will?

This is to all the religious bigots: Did you even consider that the result of the election was God’s will?

Fast and furious

I just think it’s so great that these drag racers on the Belt get a free pass. No wonder we hear them every day, all hours of the day, with no concern for drivers out there. Thanks, St. Joe! What a great job you’re doing.

A big zero

I saw that Joe Biden asked for the 70 million Republicans that are mad about the election to give him and Kamala Harris a chance to see what they could do for us. My response to that is, I will give you the same chance you gave Donald Trump when he was elected in 2016 — which was 0. You have to give respect to get respect.

Not mine

No matter what the outcome of the election is, I want you to understand one thing, Joe Biden. You don’t have to worry about representing me as president of the United States because you will never be my president.

A sad loss

I’m greatly saddened by the death of Alex Trebek. He touched our hearts deeply. He was beloved by millions as the host of “Jeopardy” for the last 46 years. Trebek was a truly remarkable human being, a man of great integrity, knowledge, intelligence and good will. … Trebek was Canadian, but if he had been born in the U.S. and pursued a political career, what a president of the United States he would have made. God bless you, Alex.

Not a conspiracy

To everyone who said they can’t trust the vote counters, we need to go over this one more time. The vote counters in your area are local people. Elections are run locally. That neighbor across the street who is a poll watcher is local. Try to remember, these are your friends and neighbors. We’re not talking some massive conspiracy.

Lap dogs

How long will our Missouri Republican delegation cower to President Donald Trump and refuse tO accept the election results and the integrity of the election process?