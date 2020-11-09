No Internet

I don’t have Internet access, so how am I supposed to find the list of merchants who are participating in Shop St. Joe? You’ve always printed them before, so please help the poor people who don’t have Internet and print them.

So much work

I wish whoever puts Dear Abby in could put it in one piece like the garage sales. When you read Dear Abby now, you gotta go way to the top, go through the middle, and go clear down to the bottom. It’s such a pain.

Counting votes

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but counting legally cast votes isn’t stealing an election. It literally is an election.

Solidify the election

Why are Democrats so upset that Republicans are paying for ballot checking? If they didn’t cheat, they shouldn’t worry. The results will solidify the election.

Send the money

Why do you think it takes so much longer to count votes in swing states? Both parties are making a fortune. Trump says, “Send me your money to stop voter fraud.” Biden says, “Send me your money to make sure all votes are counted.”

Phone home

After receiving my personal property taxes, I see that I am paying almost two-thirds to the school district. I then asked my grandson in the eighth grade to spell “phone.” He said F-O-N-E. Wow. Looks like my tax dollars are really working out well with online school.

Domino dancing

In Vietnam we were ordered to war to stem or stop the so-called domino theory, to stop one nation after another from falling to the socialist/communist life. Little did I know that 52 years later we would become one of those dominoes.

Salary donation

I’m just wondering if, when Joe Biden gets into the White House, will he be donating his salary to charity like Donald Trump did?

Time for healing

Trump’s going to be a lot better off than trying to deal with those back-biting idiots. And Biden says he’s going to “heal” the country. He’s the one who needs healing. But it’s a little too late for him, he’s gone anyway.

Define it

New rule: If you are going to use the words socialism or communism, you need to be able to define it. Ask yourself the definition.

Cost of gas

I swear to God, in six months if one Democrat complains about the cost of gas, I’m going to slap them.

Seasonal splendor

I’d like to say thank you to East Hills. There are the beautiful Christmas balls out front and they made me smile. I’d also like to know if they could maybe have a flea market? I think people like flea markets, and it would give them an idea of what the stores have inside.