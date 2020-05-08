Second verse

The second wave of COVID-19 hasn’t even come through here yet, and it’s going to be more devastating than the first. ... But everyone is saying, “Yeah, come this fall, we’re gonna do this, and doors will be open” etc. Are they stupid or just acting like it?

Mr. Attitude

Vice President Mike Pence seems to have an attitude problem, which may explain why President Donald Trump chose him. Pence insisted on taking vehicles to Mackinaw Island, where vehicles are forbidden, and he insisted on not wearing a mask at Mayo Clinic when masks are required. I don’t understand this attitude. It doesn’t look good to the American people, I wouldn’t think.

Different standards

When Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were accused of sexual misconduct, America endured hours of testimony and spent millions of dollars to hear from a has-been porn star and someone who said her therapist suggested she was assaulted. Since Joe Biden has been accused of sexual misconduct, he has gotten endorsement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and — find a chair, you’re gonna want to sit down for this one — Hillary Clinton. Sounds about right.

Still on lockdown

That mayor in Des Moines, Iowa, he’s got the right idea. They’re still on lockdown up there, because coronavirus cases are still climbing, still going up. Right here in St. Joe and all around us.

Good job

I believe Ken Newton is by far the best writer for the News-Press. I look forward to his columns every Sunday and Tuesday. His contribution to the May 4 edition was absolutely superb.

Buck stops where?

Just for the record, who was the chief financial officer during Dr. Robert Vartabedian’s reign at Missouri Western? Who should we hold accountable — Dr. Vartebedian, his chief financial officer or the board?

Triumph visit

I see the governor says we’re “coming back,” that this (pandemic) is almost over with. Let’s see if our governor would like to visit Triumph Foods.

Ducking out

I’m not a staunch Trump supporter, but in this case, I have to say that he has been around through all of this while Congress went into hiding to protect themselves, because they are “necessary” and need to be protected. I’m sure they’re not losing any pay while they are hiding. I don’t know why they thought they had to, but I don’t agree with the fact that they went into hiding.

Money matters

I am just stunned by the over 400 positive coronavirus cases at Triumph. People, don’t be mistaken: The states are opening back up for economic reasons, not because it is safe.

Join the club

I’m really amused by all these people who are mad about the government telling them what they can and cannot do. All I have to say is, welcome to having a uterus, being gay or being a minority.