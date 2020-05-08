Second verse
The second wave of COVID-19 hasn’t even come through here yet, and it’s going to be more devastating than the first. ... But everyone is saying, “Yeah, come this fall, we’re gonna do this, and doors will be open” etc. Are they stupid or just acting like it?
Mr. Attitude
Vice President Mike Pence seems to have an attitude problem, which may explain why President Donald Trump chose him. Pence insisted on taking vehicles to Mackinaw Island, where vehicles are forbidden, and he insisted on not wearing a mask at Mayo Clinic when masks are required. I don’t understand this attitude. It doesn’t look good to the American people, I wouldn’t think.
Different standards
When Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were accused of sexual misconduct, America endured hours of testimony and spent millions of dollars to hear from a has-been porn star and someone who said her therapist suggested she was assaulted. Since Joe Biden has been accused of sexual misconduct, he has gotten endorsement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and — find a chair, you’re gonna want to sit down for this one — Hillary Clinton. Sounds about right.
Still on lockdown
That mayor in Des Moines, Iowa, he’s got the right idea. They’re still on lockdown up there, because coronavirus cases are still climbing, still going up. Right here in St. Joe and all around us.
Good job
I believe Ken Newton is by far the best writer for the News-Press. I look forward to his columns every Sunday and Tuesday. His contribution to the May 4 edition was absolutely superb.
Buck stops where?
Just for the record, who was the chief financial officer during Dr. Robert Vartabedian’s reign at Missouri Western? Who should we hold accountable — Dr. Vartebedian, his chief financial officer or the board?
Triumph visit
I see the governor says we’re “coming back,” that this (pandemic) is almost over with. Let’s see if our governor would like to visit Triumph Foods.
Ducking out
I’m not a staunch Trump supporter, but in this case, I have to say that he has been around through all of this while Congress went into hiding to protect themselves, because they are “necessary” and need to be protected. I’m sure they’re not losing any pay while they are hiding. I don’t know why they thought they had to, but I don’t agree with the fact that they went into hiding.
Money matters
I am just stunned by the over 400 positive coronavirus cases at Triumph. People, don’t be mistaken: The states are opening back up for economic reasons, not because it is safe.
Join the club
I’m really amused by all these people who are mad about the government telling them what they can and cannot do. All I have to say is, welcome to having a uterus, being gay or being a minority.
(27) comments
Most political parties: We want your vote.
Today’s Republican Party: We don’t want you to vote.
The RNC is spending $20 million to fight dem efforts to make voting easier and more convenient.
Republican spokesperson: RNC is prepared to sue Democrats "into oblivion and spend whatever is necessary."
GO REPUBS !!!! no mail-in voting in Missouri !!!
Different standards......Court documents from a San Luis Obispo (CA) trial are too damning to be ignored by even the blindest Biden advocate. Face up to it snowflakes, Quid Pro Joe is toast.
Really? Court documents in SLO name Biden directly? Hmmm
The victim of Biden's sexual assault on her body names Crazy Old Joe DIRECTLY. Isn't she to be believed, especially since numerous credible witness statements are now further supported by court documents? Don't bother to answer.
.. seems to be a bunch of supporters for this woman...
Absolutely she deserves to be believed. Do you have a source for what you’re claiming?
time to spend all day researching the above aj... THEN you can copy/paste even more lol
let's ALL hope Biden gets nailed to the cross !!!!!! (Mr Touchy-Feely Joe)
And ignore the claims against Trump?
I'll say one thing dilly your very good at coping and paste. And no i never read the full article. I'll stick with what the King James Bible says about Heaven and H ell. That's the real true version. It'll be interesting to see what aj has to say. If he defences the Bible or Dilly version
STILL ON LOCK DOWN unfortunately the city fathers of St. Joseph need to grow a pair and not give in to the demands of the ignorant masses. Just like excessive speed is a danger on the highways and we regulate speed so is exposing others to the caronavirus. Just like going to jail for vehicular homicide so if proven to cause a death by exposing a person to the virus the person who does the exposing should go to jail for murder caused by excessive stupidity
REALITY says excessive speed is "seen", vehicular homicide is "seen", both can be proven HOWEVER, the virus can be transmitted innocently and secretly.. a person may not know they even have it...thus, your argument for jail time is stupidly ridiculous. just more Dilly trash talk.
What the h ell DUCKING OUT? Since when is the tournament of congress to go home and meet with constitutions hiding, Did little Sammy Graves stay in Washington?
MONEY MATTERS the underlying reason is financial but it is not so much that t rump is concerned about your and my financial well being as it is that he won't get elected again. It's the economy stupid and a whole lot more like incompetence, not trustworthy, and mostly he just a whiny little word that rhymes with itch and starts with a B.
JOIN THE CLUB you get my vote for the most excellent call ever in IYC!!!!!
ignore government.. city, state, and federal government-and DIE.. nobody cares
You spend a lot of time replying to political opinions to then consistently say “nobody cares”
Righteous Justice would be both t rump and pence dying fro covid-19' Oh wait who would be the next president? Why it would be the Speaker of the House who you always wearing ppe. Not a ignorant president who will not wear a mask and looks directly into a solar eclipse with no eye protection. Oh the stability of this genius. You right wing Connie's have given up on the notion that truth and honesty matter since t rump's 18000 lie don't matter to you. You right wing hocus pocus nuts don't believe in the ten commandments any more or biblical admonitions against adultery. and your idea of Jesus saying "quote suffer the little children to come unto me" means let them suffer in cages at the border. If I thought and acted like you hypocrites I couldn't look at my self in the mirror and I would fear my imaginary judgement day.
oh geez...yet another essay that i refuse to even read.. cages at the border.. GO BACK HOME
slow down on the excessive use of alcohol and medications... you are warping your brain extensively
TRIUMPH VISIT. Good idea along with opening up the White House for tours.
I believe the Democrats should apply the republican standards toward me too accusations and not give a flying eff about them. I also think Democrats should turn the tables and start fighting dirty like the ratpublicans.
well.. for a loser your ideas make sense. .ooops
MR ATTITUDE pence is displaying the right wings idea of free speech which is I don't give a dam about you I just want things my way. Where is the moral out rage from beelog or wing nut about the way the right goes to a free speech rally with assault rifles. They used to wine about property destruction when a million women in pink kitty hats showed their displeasure for the electoral colleges choice. Where is your moral outrage for this idiotic display by armed imbeciles. Huh girls?
umm NOT a pretty dress you're wearing today Dilly hahahahaha
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexually-oriented language or name calling.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. This includes name calling.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, but please do not copy and paste from other websites.