Cracker House

After driving by that pile of bricks that used to be the Cracker House, wasn’t the deal on that for it to be torn completely down? The lot bulldozed, cleaned up and seeded with grass? That’s been sitting there two years and nothing’s been done since they started it. What’d they do, get their money and then say, “Well let’s go home and let someone else take care of it?”

Good idea

Hat’s off to President Biden. I think he’s doing a good job. I especially like the infrastructure plan. Our roads and bridges have been neglected for a long time. And the wealthy and the big corporations are going to pay for it, so it sounds like a good idea to me.

Here come masks

With COVID cases in Buchanan County increasing, our City Council will be thrilled. Now they can reinstate the mask mandate to regain control of the citizens and make the lives of those of us who have been vaccinated miserable.

Race to bottom

I see Biden went down to visit Jimmy Carter. I hope he went there to tell him he’s going to take Carter’s position as the worst president.

Unlike button

I see Facebook kept the ban for Donald Trump because all he does is promote lies and does not know the truth.

Thank him

The Democrats should send Donald Trump a thank-you card. Without him, they would have no one to blame for everything they are doing wrong.

Pole barns

A pole barn can save people thousands of dollars versus building with brick and mortar, but there are places where pole barns don’t belong. Just one of these huge, metal monstrosities can destroy the charm and property value of every home in our residential neighborhoods. Please keep these eyesores on the farm or on the outskirts of town.

Stay away

Happiness is freedom from government overreach. Therefore, happiness is freedom from Democrat Party socialist policies.

Ways to kill

I don’t know who Shawn Harper is, but he wrote a letter saying we’ve killed too many people for too long with guns. That’s stupid. People kill people with or without guns, with knives and other things. There’s a far bigger problem than just guns and weapons.