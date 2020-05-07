Haircut time

It’s going to be interesting to see if the Missouri senators and representatives cut their pay by 10%. They voted all the money in for themselves, let’s let them give part of their pay back.

Thoughts and prayers

Prayers go out to all the people who are being forced to go back to work amid the coronavirus. I don’t think it’s the right thing to do. I think the city should have thought about this, considering all the cases at Triumph Foods and several other places.

So alive

May 4 was an awesome day. I went to a restaurant for breakfast, got a haircut and went to the senior center to exercise. I did all of this with a mask and social distancing. For those of you who are apprehensive, stay home. But don’t deny the rest of us, who are following the rules in a responsible manner, to feel alive again.

Your own pew

I don’t understand why individuals at churches have to remain 6 feet apart, but pork producers and so forth have their employees a lot closer than 6 feet apart. Doesn’t make sense.

Trash people

Just wanted to say thank you to everyone involved in the trash service. I haven’t seen or heard anybody talk about the trash people, but if it wasn’t for them, I don’t know what would happen. There’d be a lot of trash in the Dumpsters and stuff. Thank you, trash people, for picking up the trash.

A coup for you

I see the Senate has turned down Joe Biden’s request to look for documents on this gal who brought charges against him. This is nothing but a political coup and I probably won’t ever vote for another Republican.

Everything must go

The only way we are going to get our economy going is to give customers a terrific bargain. You cannot expect to charge the way you did before. It means less profit for the seller, but it’s the only way you’re going to move your merchandise.

We’ll remember

President Donald Trump’s blaming China now for this virus. That very well could be, but he knew about this back in December and didn’t do anything about it. He thinks he’s such a great doctor, but look at how many people have died because of his mistake. We’ll remember this at the polls in November.

Deflecting blame

They don’t want those other cases included from Triumph Foods because they don’t live here? No, they don’t want them included because they don’t want their numbers to look bad. They need to be included. They need to be truthful about this.

Editor’s note: The reporting of test results based on county of residence is not unique to St. Joseph. It’s the standard across the country.

Lots of help

The fact is that liberals love a good pandemic and the failing economy that comes with it, because it does something they could never do — make Trump look bad.

Missed a big one

It’s my understanding that before he was selected to be vice president, Joe Biden was thoroughly vetted. I can’t believe that this latest accusation could have been on his record and he would still be selected as vice president. So I’m wondering where it came from and where was it back then?