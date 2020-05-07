Haircut time
It’s going to be interesting to see if the Missouri senators and representatives cut their pay by 10%. They voted all the money in for themselves, let’s let them give part of their pay back.
Thoughts and prayers
Prayers go out to all the people who are being forced to go back to work amid the coronavirus. I don’t think it’s the right thing to do. I think the city should have thought about this, considering all the cases at Triumph Foods and several other places.
So alive
May 4 was an awesome day. I went to a restaurant for breakfast, got a haircut and went to the senior center to exercise. I did all of this with a mask and social distancing. For those of you who are apprehensive, stay home. But don’t deny the rest of us, who are following the rules in a responsible manner, to feel alive again.
Your own pew
I don’t understand why individuals at churches have to remain 6 feet apart, but pork producers and so forth have their employees a lot closer than 6 feet apart. Doesn’t make sense.
Trash people
Just wanted to say thank you to everyone involved in the trash service. I haven’t seen or heard anybody talk about the trash people, but if it wasn’t for them, I don’t know what would happen. There’d be a lot of trash in the Dumpsters and stuff. Thank you, trash people, for picking up the trash.
A coup for you
I see the Senate has turned down Joe Biden’s request to look for documents on this gal who brought charges against him. This is nothing but a political coup and I probably won’t ever vote for another Republican.
Everything must go
The only way we are going to get our economy going is to give customers a terrific bargain. You cannot expect to charge the way you did before. It means less profit for the seller, but it’s the only way you’re going to move your merchandise.
We’ll remember
President Donald Trump’s blaming China now for this virus. That very well could be, but he knew about this back in December and didn’t do anything about it. He thinks he’s such a great doctor, but look at how many people have died because of his mistake. We’ll remember this at the polls in November.
Deflecting blame
They don’t want those other cases included from Triumph Foods because they don’t live here? No, they don’t want them included because they don’t want their numbers to look bad. They need to be included. They need to be truthful about this.
Editor’s note: The reporting of test results based on county of residence is not unique to St. Joseph. It’s the standard across the country.
Lots of help
The fact is that liberals love a good pandemic and the failing economy that comes with it, because it does something they could never do — make Trump look bad.
Missed a big one
It’s my understanding that before he was selected to be vice president, Joe Biden was thoroughly vetted. I can’t believe that this latest accusation could have been on his record and he would still be selected as vice president. So I’m wondering where it came from and where was it back then?
(5) comments
A coup for you---Caller, what did you think of the treatment of Brett Kavanaugh and the false accusations brought forth by the Democrats and a biased media? Was that okay because he is a Republican?
WE'LL REMEMBER IN NOVEMBER Yes we will. Democrats beat the republicans by 9 million votes during the Blue Wave in 2018. What makes the bobble heads think that there will be less during the expected tsunami of 2020. T rump has shown his true colors during these past four months. Jiminy is always spouting off about all the great thing his narcissistic failure has done. Maybe he or any of the other sheeple can tells us something great done by Lysol Donnie has done to make us safer. The only thing I hear from the administration is that he shut down Air traffic for Chinese Nationals but still allowed 400,000 people to fly from China during this time. Gee you goof ball are Chinese the only ones who can carry and transit the virus What else? Oh yeah he touted the use of a malaria pill as the wonder drug that will save us. Don't miss my previous post. Go to yahoo and see the comparison polls between Doofus Donnie and President Barack Hussein Obama
LOT'S OF HELP you couldn't be more wrong if you tried. Liberals are not trying to make t rump look bad. To the contrary they just step out of his blundering way and he does a bang up job all on his own.
(Reuters) - The malaria treatment repeatedly championed by U.S. President Donald Trump as a "game changer" in the fight against the novel coronavirus has again failed to show a benefit in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a study released on Thursday.
While the study being published in the New England Journal of Medicine had certain limitations, doctors reported that the use of hydroxycholoquine neither lessened the need for patients requiring breathing assistance nor the risk of death.
When people get better all on their own, the anti science Trumpers say “see? It isn’t that dangerous.”
When people get better and happen to have taken hydroxycholoquine, the anti science Trumpers say “see? The ‘Chosen One’ knows what he’s talking about.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexually-oriented language or name calling.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. This includes name calling.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, but please do not copy and paste from other websites.