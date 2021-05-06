Need for speed

Regarding Krug Park development: On May 10, the feasibility study. On May 19, they vote to proceed with developing Krug Park. That means only two meetings will be held that are open to the public for comment. Why only two? Why the big rush? Why is the council trying to ram this through? Something does not seem right.

Editor’s note: Members of the City Council have requested a meeting for Wednesday, May 12, in Council Chamber to consider a bill for Krug Park redevelopment. That meeting is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

Mystical concept

This is why people don’t believe the government and Dr. Fauci in regard to COVID anymore. In December last year, Fauci said we would see signs of herd immunity by late March or April. Then, just this week, he called herd immunity “illusive” and “a mystical concept.”

Leave it alone

I’m calling about Contrary Creek. If they leave it alone, it will clean itself out. Anybody with common sense knows, if you live near a creek, it’s not if it floods, it’s when. It’s going to flood. It always has. I’ve lived right by it for 58 years and it never bothered me. You cut those trees out, then you have problems, because the bank caves in. Leave the creek alone. It takes care of itself; it always has, always will.

Listen to us

The Republican of Missouri do not want to help the working people. The vote for the Medicaid expansion was approved by the vote of the people of Missouri. But the Republicans say, “No, we don’t want it.” Well, get rid of those who don’t want it and get people who are going to work for the working people.

Liz is right

It might not happen overnight, but history will be kind to Liz Cheney and her stand for conservative principles over a cult of personality. Just wait.