Be responsible

Why don’t the utility companies take responsibility and go through St. Joe and fix these damaged, electrical small green pedestals and cable TV pedestals and AT&T pedestals? Those are the green boxes in people’s yards. They look terrible. Some are bent over, some are busted, and no one takes responsibility.

Trolley tracks

With the nice weather, the city crews have started repairing some of the streets. That’s great! However, while they are repairing the streets, I would hope they take up all the trolley tracks that were put down in the ‘50s that keep tearing up our city streets so they have to be repaired time after time. Think about it.

Why now?

The article in Tuesday’s paper about COVID numbers going up and the whole story with it was true on Friday. It’s interesting how they didn’t run this story until now, after wanting to get in the Apple Blossom Parade, the air show, and other stuff. I just find that interesting.

Unsafe St. Joe

Clark Hunt and Andy Reid should not bring the team and their staff to St. Joe this summer. In a community with a 19% COVID vaccination rate, compared to a national average of over 40%, it would be foolish to expose the players and Chiefs employees to this debilitating, deadly disease. Hopefully the NFL won’t allow such an unwise decision.

State issue

HR1 is nothing more than a blatant attempt by the Democrats to gain control of the elections. The Constitution sets out in the very start that states are responsible for elections, not the federal government.