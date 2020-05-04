Tip of the hat

I stopped by McDonald’s on Friday. There was a St. Joseph police officer in the car in front of me. When I got to the window, ready to pay, I discovered the officer had already paid for my meal. I would like to offer him my sincere thanks. I also would like to thank all of the police officers who continue to serve us every day. Hats off to you.

Just wondering

If they’re wanting to open up the city and they are making mandatory face coverings, so you can go to the bars and restaurants, how are you supposed to eat or drink if you have a face covering on? Are they going to supply one for you, with one of those new paper straws? Just asking.

Editor’s note: Face coverings are not mandatory.

Not over yet

All those people down there watching the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels. And what happens? They go down and watch the planes fly over, go home and get sick, and some of them will die who wouldn’t have died if they hadn’t gone down there. People are silly for going out in crowds. This disease is not over.

Bad dream

If you would have told me on Nov. 10, 2016, that the Donald Trump presidency would end in 2020 with the economy failing and people dying, I would have totally believed you.

No big deal

To vote, you have to be registered, and if you’re registered, you would have had to prove your citizenship — just like if you want to get social welfare benefits. You have to prove you’re a citizen — so if you’ve already done that and you’re registered, what’s the big deal? How many times do you have to prove it?

Deliveries, again

Everything’s being delivered now. In the ’40s and ’50s, it was like that. Your milk got delivered, coal got delivered, ice got delivered and several other things. So it’s like, what goes around, comes around. Now we’re back to a point in our lives that we’re delivering again.

Where’s Nancy?

President Trump just finished 34 days straight at the White House working on the pandemic. He’s taking a weekend break — well actually, he’s working up at Camp David. Where’s House Speaker Nancy Pelosi? She and all the other House representatives are on vacation. Who really cares about the United States and the pandemic?