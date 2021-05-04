Money trail

Terry Jordan’s piece on the Trail Theater was wonderful, as usual. He was very kind to mention the two previous owners. This reader still wonders what they did with the chunk of money the city gave them to renovate the theater several years ago.

Follow the science

Biden says he follows the science in regard to COVID. The CDC and science now says you don’t have to wear a mask outdoors, but Biden still does.

Another language

When Hillary Clinton approves of Biden’s leadership, you know you are in socialism full-time. You think you want free college? If you get it, you probably won’t be speaking English. You’ll probably be speaking Chinese. After all, they own us. Didn’t you know that?

Prison space

With all these states making marijuana legal, they will have to close a bunch of prisons after all. That’s what a bunch of those people are in there for.

We need it

The Moderna vaccine needs to be available to a lot of people in parts of Missouri. We are still waiting to use that vaccine and it is important for a lot of people. Can we start using that in Missouri?

Editor’s note: As of May 4, nearly 4 million doses have been administered in Missouri, including first and second doses. That includes the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Truly wonderful

What a wonderful weekend we had! The air show was spectacular. I want to thank the National Guard and all the law enforcement, and especially the Thunderbirds, all the pilots. It was really, truly wonderful.

Intelligent letter

If you haven’t read Shawn Harper’s letter about intelligent debate on guns, you should. He’s exactly right. We’ve killed too many people for far too long.

On your tail

I saw on TV that wreck on Mason Road with a semi involved. I think the Highway Patrol should watch 59 Highway just south of town. Because they will climb right over the top of you, they don’t care if you’re in their way.