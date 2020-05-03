Playing politics

Pence came out on TV holding a big copy of the check that Trump signed, saying, “Look what Trump’s doing for you!” No, the Democrats worked hard on that, too, getting the money for us. Trump will play politics on anything. That’s all he thinks about.

Tax break

I believe in trying to do what we can to keep from spreading this virus, but at the same time, if you can’t be outside and you can’t go to the park, if the schools are closed and you can’t go here and you can’t go there, why are we paying the school taxes for those months? If they’re going to be closed up for three months, maybe everybody’s school taxes ought to be reduced 25% for a quarter of the year.

Different stories

This would be laughable if it wasn’t so serious. At the top of Friday’s paper: “Outbreak hits. Positive COVID-19 tops 125 at Triumph.” Right next to it: “The veil is lifting. City leaders begin planning to reopen.”

All about greed

They’re opening businesses back up and this coronavirus hasn’t even peaked yet. And a lot of the states that have already opened up are now thinking about closing back down again. The greed of mankind is unbelievable. That’s all this is — greed. The same thing happened in 1919. Fifty to 100 million people were sick within a year. Why can’t humanity get this through their head? They’re going to kill everybody out here because of greed.

Clear it up

I’m confused here. I did not know Mosaic hospital is a nonprofit. When Mosaic came up to Maryville and replaced the Francis hospital, which was nonprofit, we were told Mosaic would be a for-profit hospital. Can the editors clarify what Mosaic is — nonprofit or for-profit?

Editor’s note: Mosaic, and Heartland before that, is a non-profit entity. It has been for years.

Believe them both

Has “Investigation needed” forgotten that Donald Trump has been accused of sexual assault by many, many women that have come forward? How can people believe Trump but not Joe Biden?

Craziest thing

I would like to know why due process only matters if you’re a Democrat? Otherwise, take any allegation and slam that person 24/7. Yet, if it’s a Democrat, no worries. He said it’s not true, so it’s not true. And you don’t even investigate. That’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.

Price move

Well, I’m happy to see that oil prices are starting to bounce back just ahead of the country starting to open up and lift its restrictions on travel! I mean, they want to make sure they get their piece of the pie. Prices for gas were nice and reasonable back when people couldn’t travel.